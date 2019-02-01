Super Eagles midfielder Joel Obi has joined Turkish Super Lig side Alanyaspor on loan from Italian Serie A side Chievo.

The 27-year-old midfielder was part of the Super Eagles team to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia where he did not play a single minute at the competition.

Since he returned to Chievo, Obi has struggled with injury and has not been called up by Gernot Rohr's for the previous 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers after the world cup.

He scored just one goal against Bologna and made a total of 11 appearances for Chievo as they sit bottom of the Italian Serie A.

Obi’s move away on transfer deadline day was confirmed through a statement on Chievo website.

The statement said, “AC ChievoVerona announces that it has sold the sports performances of midfielder Joel Obi to Alanyaspor on a temporary basis until 30/06/2019 with the right of redemption.”

Obi joined Chievo from Torino during the 2018 summer transfer window but his loan to Alanyaspor comes with an option for a permanent signing.

Asides Torino and Chievo, Obi has spent all his career in Italy and was previously with Inter Milan.

Unlike Chievo struggling with relegation in Italy, Alanyaspor are 10th in the Turkey Super Lig.

He joins Stephen Sunday, Akeem Latifu and Leganes defender Kenneth Omeruo who has previously played for Alanyaspor.

He is expected to make his debut when Alanyaspor takes on Henry Onyekuru’s Galatasaray in their next league fixture scheduled for Saturday, February 2.