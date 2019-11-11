Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo scored his first league goal for Rangers in their 2-0 win over Livingston on Sunday, November 10.

Although he hasn’t seemed comfortable with the aggression of the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) Aribo has been impressive since he joined Rangers in the summer and on Sunday, he put in another fine performance that came with a goal.

After a difficult opening 32 minute, it was Aribo who gave Rangers the lead with a clinical strike. A teammate found him in the box and he fired past the Livingston goalkeeper with a left-footed effort.

It was Aribo’s first goal for Rangers and he was pleased to get the goal after getting back in the side.

“It’s big for my confidence because you want to be playing all the games but you have to take your time and wait for your chance. I was happy that I was able to get that goal,” the 23-year-old told Rangers TV after the game.

“We knew this was going to be a tough place to come to and we are just happy that we were able to get the result."

Rangers coach Steven Gerrard was pleased with Aribo's goal and revealed in his post-match comment that he had shown good attitude in training despite not playing much of late.

Steven Gerrard is pleased with Joe Aribo's goal (Rangers) Rangers

Aribo will immediately join the Super Eagles in Nigeria for their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against the Republic of Benin and Lesotho this international break.

“It's always good to be a part of the international squad, I think it's like an honour to represent my country so I’m just happy to be out there. I can’t wait to just go out there and play,” he also said.

Aribo has two goals in two games for Nigeria.