Joe Aribo ends goal drought with stunning "R2" strike in dominant Rangers win

Kemar Roofe was the star for the afternoon after his hat-trick gave the Gers q commanding 3-0 lead.

However, Nigeria's Aribo netted the obvious goal of the day, a stunning left-footed curler 13 minutes from time to seal a very convincing win for the defending champions.

The goal ended Aribo's run of 12 matches without a goal for Rangers in all competitions, taking his tally to eight (8) goals in the Scottish Premier League.

The 25-year-old, who was superb for the duration of the game, also created four chances, made four key passes, and completed the most dribbles (2) in the game.

Meanwhile, while Aribo started and finished the game for Rangers, his compatriot, Leon Balogun, was an unused substitute while young defender, Calvin Bassey, was not listed for the trip.

What does the result mean?

With the win, Rangers returned to winning ways, after that painful loss to rivals Celtic the last time.

