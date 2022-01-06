What Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur need this January transfer window

Arsenal

Mikel Arteta's side did commendable business during the summer transfer window with new arrivals like Nuno Tavares, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ben White, and Aaron Ramsdale all fully settled and playing week in week out for the Gunners.

With the EFL Cup coming to an end one way or another, the London side has a squad big enough to prosecute their Premier League and the FA Cup commitments.

Arsenal could do opportunistic deals in central midfield with names such as Renato Sanches and Ruben Neves having been previously linked with the club but it is expected that the Gunners would wait till summer to look over more talents.

Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic and Real Sociedad's Alexander Isak have been penned as replacements for any of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, or Eddie Nketiah as question marks hang over the trio's futures at the Emirates Stadium.

Manchester United

The Red Devils require reinforcements mostly in centre midfield and possibly in central defense but the availability of their targets during the January transfer window is a stumbling block.

Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice, Amadou Haidara, and Jude Bellingham have all been linked with moves to Old Trafford but the possibility of any of them arriving in January remains slim.

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick would be comfortable with waiting till the summer after previously expressing his doubt at finding players who would significantly improve the team during the January transfer window.

Tottenham Hotspur

No doubt largely a Nuno Espirito Santo side, Antonio Conte would be looking to stamp his identity on this Tottenham Hotspur side during the January transfer window.

One major area Spurs need to recruit is at right wing-back with Emerson Royal having a free reign in the position. While the former Barcelona player has not done badly, the arrival of Tariq Lamptey or Ivan Perisic will either result in greater output from Royal or provide Conte with a better option.