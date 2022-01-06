What Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur need this January transfer window

For the majority of the Top 6 sides, there would be few incomings but others would need to dip into the market to either sustain their title push or secure a Top 4 spot for next season. We will look at what Arsenal, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur need during the 2022 January transfer window.
Top teams around England are set for another go at the transfer window with the coming of winter. Whilst most clubs would prefer to not dabble into the January transfer window, summer inadequacies and injuries often force clubs to make a few additions to their squad.
Arsenal
Mikel Arteta's side did commendable business during the summer transfer window with new arrivals like Nuno Tavares, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ben White, and Aaron Ramsdale all fully settled and playing week in week out for the Gunners.
With the EFL Cup coming to an end one way or another, the London side has a squad big enough to prosecute their Premier League and the FA Cup commitments.
Arsenal could do opportunistic deals in central midfield with names such as Renato Sanches and Ruben Neves having been previously linked with the club but it is expected that the Gunners would wait till summer to look over more talents.
Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic and Real Sociedad's Alexander Isak have been penned as replacements for any of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, or Eddie Nketiah as question marks hang over the trio's futures at the Emirates Stadium.
Manchester United
The Red Devils require reinforcements mostly in centre midfield and possibly in central defense but the availability of their targets during the January transfer window is a stumbling block.
Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice, Amadou Haidara, and Jude Bellingham have all been linked with moves to Old Trafford but the possibility of any of them arriving in January remains slim.
Interim manager Ralf Rangnick would be comfortable with waiting till the summer after previously expressing his doubt at finding players who would significantly improve the team during the January transfer window.
Tottenham Hotspur
No doubt largely a Nuno Espirito Santo side, Antonio Conte would be looking to stamp his identity on this Tottenham Hotspur side during the January transfer window.
One major area Spurs need to recruit is at right wing-back with Emerson Royal having a free reign in the position. While the former Barcelona player has not done badly, the arrival of Tariq Lamptey or Ivan Perisic will either result in greater output from Royal or provide Conte with a better option.
Conte would also be looking to add one more striker to the fold at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to share the scoring burden with Harry Kane and Heung-min Son. Dusan Vlahovic and Anthony Martial are interesting options that are available during this January transfer window.