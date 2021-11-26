'He should never wear Spurs' shirt again!' - O'Hara slams Dele Alli, others

The Premier League side went behind as Tomi Horvat scored the opener for Mura before Harry Kane levelled the scoreline in the second half. An apparent lack of drive and effort aided the home side to snatch a stoppage-time winner to condemn Tottenham to a shock defeat.

AFP

O'Hara subsequently berated Tottenham's performance, stating that even a National League (England's fifth-tier division) side would have given NS Mura a run for their money. The football pundit also called out Dele Alli, Tanguy Ndombele and others for a lacklustre performance.

"These are a Slovenian top-flight side that I would expect a National League side to give a game. It has been a disgrace and some of the players - and I’ll name them as well - Doherty, Ndombele, Dele Alli, Davinson Sanchez were absolutely shocking. They shouldn't wear a Spurs shirt again some of them in my opinion," O'Hara told Sky Sports.

The 35-year-old former Tottenham player noted that the fringe players who played Thursday's game missed the opportunity to force their way into Conte's plans going forward.

"This is a European game you need to win and go out and impress a new manager in Antonio Conte. You've got to go out there and give everything you’ve got and put in an unbelievable performance for yourself to say 'I want to be part of this group and part of this Conte era'," he said.

AFP

O'Hara then called for drastic changes to the Tottenham Hotspur roster, suggesting that the underwhelming players should be shown out of the club.

"These players are strolling around the park like they’re dismissing this game as if they think they’re too good to play in it. It was an absolute disgrace from some of them - and if Conte doesn’t make big changes - get them out of the club, get rid of them, get them off the wage bill. We don’t want them, it was pathetic," he concluded.