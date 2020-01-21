Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has revealed Alex Iwobi is doing well although he won’t risk the Nigerian for the visit of Newcastle United on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.

Iwobi has been out of action because of a hamstring injury he sustained just 11 minutes into Everton’s home game against his former side Arsenal on Saturday, December 21, 2019.

The Nigerian has now missed five games but although he has returned to full training, Ancelotti is applying caution with his recovery.

“Iwobi is doing well but won’t be risked,” Ancelotti told a news conference ahead of the Premier League clash against Newcastle United.

Alex Iwobi made 22 appearances for Everton before his injury (Getty Images) Getty Images

"We have had a lot of games, so the players are not recovering properly. We take more risks in this period. We are having a busy time and I think after this game, we have a period where we can train properly and have a good rest.”

Iwobi joined Everton in the summer from Arsenal and played 22 goals with three goals in all competitions before his injury.