Premier League: Brentford striker Ivan Toney charged with 232 breaches of betting rules

“Ivan Toney has been charged with misconduct in relation to alleged breaches of the FA’s betting rules,” the FA said in a statement.

“It is alleged that the Brentford FC forward breached FA rule E8 232 times between 25 February 2017 and 23 January 2021.”

English FA Gambling rules

The FA gambling rules insist that footballers who play in England are banned from making any type of bets on football or requesting for others to do so on their behalf.

The FA’s rule E8 also bans the sharing of privileged information for the purposes of betting. Sanctions for this kind of offense can be very hard-hitting.

Ivan Toney's possible punishment

Considering recent examples, especially Kieran Trippier from 2020, Ivan Toney could be facing several months out if found guilty.