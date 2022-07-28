NPFL

"It's null and void" - Rivers United discredits Ishak Rafiu's transfer to Maribor in exclusive interview

Tunde Young
Rivers United media officer clears the air on the Ishaq Rafiu transfer saga with NK Maribor and insists no deal has been done despite an official announcement by the Slovenian club.

Ishaq Rafiu is embroiled in transfer controversy between Rivers United and NK Maribor
Slovenian giants NK Maribor announced the signing of 21-year-old forward Ishaq Rafiu Kayode on a three-year deal from Rivers United on Tuesday which has been fiercely countered by the NPFL champions.

The club released a statement on Wednesday to counter Maribor, accusing the Slovenian club of foul play and labelling the supposed signing as false.

The club has now doubled down on its stance concerning Ishaq Rafiu through media officer, Charles Mayuku who not only confirmed the validity of the press release and also emphasised that reports of a deal between both clubs are untrue.

Speaking in an interview on Ibadan-based i-Flier 103.3 FM, Rivers United media officer, Charles Mayuku spoke extensively on the transfer saga, stating the position of the club emphatically.

"The true position as we speak at this moment, Rafiu Kayode Ishaq is still a bonafide player of Rivers United because his contract is still valid, Rivers United have not been involved in any negotiation with any club side as being peddled on social media," Mayuku stated emphatically.

He further stated, "As you know, a player that is under contract, if you go outside of the transfer procedure, it becomes a breach of his contract and your parent club is not involved in the negotiation and you have another team announcing your transfer then your parent club can be in trouble."

The interview on the radio show "High Sports" exclusively transcribed by Pulse Sports Nigeria sheds more light on the drama surrounding this transfer.

Charles Mayuku continued to double down on the position of Rivers United, "It's null and void whatever the transaction they have been involved in without the parent body who has of course the rights of the player as it were at this point in time, that's the position of the team."

"So many offers have been coming in for players but as far as negotiations, as far as arriving at a deal, we have not been involved especially in this case in question," he said rounding up the statement.

Despite these revelations, many questions surrounding the saga remain unanswered, Rafiu Kayode Ishaq is yet to make a public statement on the matter.

Tunde Young

