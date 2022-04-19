'It's not enough to bring in three or four new players, it will be more' - Ralf Ragnick hints at Man United Revamp

The Red devils went from prospective title challengers, to finding themselves fighting tooth and nail for a top four spot.

Ralf Rangnick took over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer mid-season on an interim basis until the summer and has found it challenging to stabilize the squad and improve the team's performances.

However, current Ajax coach Erik ten Hag is expected to take over from the former RB Leipzig coach on a job long-term basis.

In a wide-ranging interview with Sky Sports, Rangnick has explained just how much United need to rebuild in the coming transfer window, while revealing that he’s already recommended “a couple” of players to the club already.

“Yes, I think apart from the goalkeeping, we need to make sure that we improve the squad in all areas.

To bring in players who really help the team to get better — again, it’s about the profile. What kind of players do we need in order to play whichever kind of football we want to play?” Ragnick said.

'There might be a couple of players , and I have already named those players to the board — that independent from formation, from style of football, and independent from a new manager, that could be of interest for a club like United.

But in general, if you look at the size of the way the team needs to be rebuilt, I mean, it’s not enough to bring in three or four new players.

It will be more, bearing in mind how many players will no longer be here with the contracts running out.”

Ragnick also denied the suggestion that the noise around the new manager situation has been a factor in United’s fluctuating form.

“I don’t think so, no.”

“The players have to give their very best no matter who the next manager will be, and if he’s announced in one or two or three weeks, I don’t think that this affects the current situation we’re in." Ragnick said.

“But yes, of course it’s important to know who will be the new manager, because to start the recruitment process, to find the best possible players only makes sense if you know who will be the manager and how does he want to play.", he added.

Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard, Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani are all set to leave on free transfers when their contracts expire at the end of June.

United midfielder Nemanja Matic, has also informed the club he will be leaving as well as goalkeeper Lee Grant who's also set to depart.

Rangnick also hinted that the club might even consider their goalkeeping situation, despite David de Gea’s good form this season.

The 31-year-old Spaniard is a near certainty to become Manchester United's player of the year for his efforts in 2021/22.

“It hasn’t been an issue this season actually, but again, this is also something that needs to be taken into consideration when you know who your manager is,”

“I mean, for me, David has been outstanding since I arrived.

But if you look into Manchester City and Liverpool and how they’ve invested in goalkeepers… but again, this is an issue we can only speak about when we know who will be the new manager and how does he want to play.” Ragnick said.