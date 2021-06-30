‘It’s like a dream,’ Super Eagles forward says after joining Premier League side Watford

Dennis recently signed a five-year deal with Premier League side Watford from Belgian side Club Brugge.

Speaking on his move, the forward said he is thrilled with the opportunity to play in the Premier League.

“It’s crazy, it’s like a dream,” Dennis told the club website.

“I’m really happy to be here. Growing up, going to watch the Premier League you have to pay, sit in a crowd of people and watch it. But now, I’m here and going to be playing in it.”

The Nigeria international is also keen to play with his compatriots already at the club. “A lot of my friends are here, so it was really easy for me to accept and to come. I know that I’m really going to enjoy it,” he said.

“I’ve played with [William] Troost-Ekong in the national team so we’re cool together, there’s a connection. Isaac [Success] is my guy. We’re friends, he’s a nice guy, we hang out, we laugh a lot.”

Before Brugge, the forward started his career with an academy in Abuja before securing a move abroad to Ukraine to play for Zorya Luhansk.

It was from Ukraine that he moved to Belgium. He was never the standout star at Club Brugge but had some moments in the Champions League.

In his most memorable moment, the Nigeria international scored a Champions League brace against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu in October 2019.

He played over 90 games for Brugge with 27 goals and two league titles with the Belgian team.

In January, he left on loan to join Bundesliga side Cologne after he faced disciplinary action after storming off the team bus because he couldn’t sit on his favourite seat.

He struggled to feature regularly for Cologne, only making nine league appearances and failing to score.