Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo has penned a goodbye message to Manchester United after his one-year loan.

Ighalo spent one year at Manchester United on loan from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua.

On the expiration of the loan deal, the Nigerian striker took to Instagram to say his goodbye.

"It's so hard to see this dream come to an end. But I give God the glory for helping me fulfil this long life dream of putting on a Manchester United shirt as a player and represent this great club, it was indeed an honor I will forever cherish and be grateful for," the 31-year said in his post on social media.

"To the Manager I say thank you for trusting and believing in me when many did not , to my amazing teammates I will miss you guys , it was always fun and a time i look forward to training and spending time with all of you . And I pray we win the LEAGUE and FA cup this year. 🤞

"To the best fans in the world ( the Manchester United fans ) we have missed you , but we hear your voices cheering us on from afar , we can't wait to have you all back on the stands." .

Ighalo loan deal in January 2020 was initially the remainder of 2019/2020 season but was extended past July to meet the stretched league season due to the coronavirus pandemic.