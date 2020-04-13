Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo is anticipating the return of Paul Pogba and says it’s going to be a privilege to play with the French midfielder.

Since joining Manchester United on loan from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua in January, Ighalo has not played with Pogba who has been injured for the majority of the season.

The Nigerian striker has now revealed that Pogba is working hard to return which will be a boost for Manchester United.

Paul Pogba has missed the majority of the season because of an injury AFP

‘'He [Pogba] is working hard to get back to fitness and imagine when we have Pogba and Bruno [Fernandes] in the midfield, then you will see a different team – [Marcus] Rashford coming back also,” Ighalo said in an interview with journalist Ghanaian journalist Juliet Bawuah.

“Manchester United is going to be great again, winning games week in, week out. He's a great player and it's going to be a privilege to play with him.”

Ighalo also spoke about Fernandes who has lifted Manchester United since he joined from Portugal in January.

Ighalo also speaks about Bruno Fernandes AFP

“Bruno is a fantastic player,” Ighalo also said.

“I played with him in 2013-14 at Udinese. We've not seen the best of him yet in the Premier League.

“Once Bruno Fernandes settles down in England you will see what that guy can do. He has vision, he wants the ball always. He can shoot, he can score goals, he is very intelligent.

“Before the ball comes, he is a step ahead to know what he wants to do. In times to come you are going to see what he can do in the Premier League, even better than what he is doing now.”

Since joining Manchester United, Ighalo has scored four goals in three starts and eight games in total.