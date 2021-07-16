RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Italy's president honours Euro 2020 winners

Italy's President Sergio Mattarella (R) congratulating captain Giorgio Chiellini on their Euro 2020 victory

Italy's president Sergio Mattarella has conferred 'Order of Merit of the Italian Republic' honours on coach Roberto Mancini and his Euro 2020 winning football team.

The honours were "a sign of recognition of the sporting values and national spirit that animated the Italian victory at the European championship," a statement from the Italian residential palace said on Friday.

Mancini and Italian FA president Gabriele Gravina were conferred with the honour of 'Grand Officer of the Republic' with team manager Gabriele Oriali and head of delegation Gianluca Vialli receiving 'Commander of the Republic' awards.

Captain Giorgio Chiellini was named an 'Officer' and along with all the team were given the honour of 'Cavaliere' (Knights).

Italy beat England last weekend on penalties in London to win the title for the first time since their victory in 1968.

