Italy star Insigne inks four-year MLS deal with Toronto

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Napoli and Italy forward Lorenzo Insigne has signed a four-year deal with Toronto FC of Major League Soccer that begins in July

Napoli and Italy forward Lorenzo Insigne has signed a four-year deal with Toronto FC of Major League Soccer that begins in July Creator: Filippo MONTEFORTE
Napoli and Italy forward Lorenzo Insigne has signed a four-year deal with Toronto FC of Major League Soccer that begins in July Creator: Filippo MONTEFORTE

Italy international Lorenzo Insigne has signed a four-year deal to join Major League Soccer's Toronto FC from Napoli on July 1, the Canadian club announced Saturday.

Recommended articles

The 30-year-old forward and Napoli captain will move in the middle of the MLS season after his contract expires with the Serie A side in June.

Insigne helped Italy win last year's European Championship title, the Azzurri winning 3-2 in a penalty shootout over England.

"This is a historic and exciting day for our club," Toronto FC president Bill Manning said. "Lorenzo is a world-class attacking player in the prime of his career. He was a European champion with Italy and has performed on the biggest stages during his club career.

"Lorenzo has the talent to change games. He plays the game with joy and passion, and our fans and supporters are going to love watching him."

Toronto missed last year's playoffs after three runs to the MLS Cup Final in the prior five seasons, lifting the trophy in 2017 with losses in 2016 and 2019.

Insigne follows the path of Italy's Sebastian Giovinco, who left Juventus and played for Toronto from 2015-2019.

Insigne has scored 114 goals in 416 appearances for Napoli with 10 goals for Italy in 53 caps, and appeared at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

"We're all looking forward to having Lorenzo join us," Toronto coach Bob Bradley said. "His ability to create chances for himself and his teammates is special. Having watched him for many years, I also know he's also a player who works for the team.

"Lorenzo is the kind of player you come to watch because there’s always a chance he'll do something unforgettable."

Toronto's first scheduled match after Insigne's contract is set to begin is on July 2 at home to Seattle with another home game on July 9 against San Jose.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Recommended articles

Dortmund fight back in Frankfurt to trim lead of Covid-hit Bayern

Dortmund fight back in Frankfurt to trim lead of Covid-hit Bayern

Barcelona concede late equaliser to Granada after Gavi red card

Barcelona concede late equaliser to Granada after Gavi red card

AFCON 2021: Mali – Team guide, key players and full fixtures

AFCON 2021: Mali – Team guide, key players and full fixtures

Italy star Insigne inks four-year MLS deal with Toronto

Italy star Insigne inks four-year MLS deal with Toronto

Bebou double lifts Hoffenheim to third in Germany

Bebou double lifts Hoffenheim to third in Germany

Newcastle stunned by Cambridge 'dream' in FA Cup

Newcastle stunned by Cambridge 'dream' in FA Cup

Trending

Breaking: Cyril Dessers to replace Odion Ighalo in Super Eagles squad for AFCON 2021

Cyril Dessers and Odion Ighalo

‘They don’t respect Africa’ – Midfielder says his club asked him to snub national team by faking injury

‘They don’t respect Africa’ – Midfielder says his club asked him to snub national team by faking injury

AFCON 2021: Super Eagles official jersey numbers for tournament

Joe Aribo will wear the iconic number 10 shirt in Cameroon.

Afena-Gyan out, injured Kudus in as Milo names Ghana’s final squad for 2021 AFCON

Afena-Gyan out, injured Kudus in as Milo names Ghana’s final squad for 2021 AFCON