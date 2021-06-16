Italy captain Chiellini hobbles off injured against Switzerland

The 36-year-old Juventus defender had a 20th-minute goal ruled out for handball by VAR at the Stadio Olimpico and four minutes later asked to be replaced, holding his thigh.

Lazio defender Francesco Acerbi took his place, with the captain's armband then handed to Juventus teammate Leonardo Bonucci.

Chiellini had become the Italian with the most European Championship appearances with 14.

After spending the rest of the first half on the bench, Chiellini walked to the dressing room without any visible difficulty.