Super Eagles striker Isaac Success has been ruled out of Watford’s fifth-round FA Cup clash against Queens Park Rangers due to an injury.

The 23-year-old Success has struggled for game time for Watford in the Premier League this season but has been a consistent performer in the FA Cup rounds.

The Nigeria International forward missed Watford last Premier League win against Everton on Saturday, February 9.

Success who signed a new contract with the Vicarage Road outfit is now set to miss an all-important clash with QPR due to injury as his coach Javi Gracia confirmed to reporters in his pre-match conference that he will be unavailable for the game at the Loftus Road Stadium.

Gracia stated that he has a healthy squad with some key players making their return to the team, but the QPR game is too soon for Success to return to action.

He said, “At this moment we only have Isaac Success and Kiko Femenía injured.

“Sebastian Prödl and Roberto Pereyra are training with the team, but we’ll decide if they are options to play or not.”

Success scored the winning goal for Watford as they beat Newcastle United in the previous round latching onto to a ball through to him by Domingos Quina.

The Nigerian striker is expected to continue his recovery and possibly could return to action when Watford take on Cardiff City in their next Premier League encounter scheduled at the Cardiff City Stadium on Friday, February 22.