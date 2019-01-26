﻿Super Eagles forward Isaac Success﻿ scored the winner as Watford beat Newcastle United 2-0 in an FA Cup encounter played on Saturday, January 26.

The 22-year-old forward has struggled for game time consistently in the Premier League this season.

Success was given a starting sport by Watford manager Javi Gracia as the two Premier League sides clashed at St James Park.

Newcastle vs Watford

After a goalless first half, Watford took the lead through Andre Gray in the 62nd minute through ab assist by Will Hughes.

Watford prevented Newcastle from finding the back of the net before Success converted a counter attack move set up by Quina in the 90th minute.

After scoring the goal for Watford, Success put on a show for the fans with the Zanku dance.

The Zanku dance is a Nigerian dance which involves the tapping of the two legs rhythmically .

The result meant Watford progressed to the next round of the FA Cup at the expenses of Newcastle.

The goal against Newcastle was the fourth goal for Success this season after strikes in the Premier League and Carabao Cup against Reading and Tottenham Hotspur.

Success will hope to continue his goal scoring form when Watford take on Tottenham Hotspur in their next Premier League encounter scheduled for Wednesday, January 30.