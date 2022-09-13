Reactions as Inter Milan beat Viktoria Plzeň

Inter Milan suffered a 2-0 loss to German Bundesliga outfit Bayern Munich to start their Champions League campaign last week.

Simone Inzaghi's side would take the lead against Viktoria Plzeň in the 20th minute when Edin Džeko converted a ball through to him by Joaquín Correa.

Inter Milan went to the halftime break with a one-goal cushion and would produce a dominant second period.

Denzel Dumfries scored the second for Inter Milan in the 70th minute assisted by Dzeko.

Inter Milan held on for the win and now has three points from two games.

Viktoria Plzeň are still yet to register a point in the group as they lost 5-1 against Barcelona to start their campaign this season.

Inzaghi on Inter Milan's win against Plzen

Speaking after the game, Simone Inzaghi explained how his side got the job gone.

He said, “We are happy, because we knew that our opponents were not to be under-estimated, as no Italian team had ever won in Plzen before.

“The lads did well and remained concentrated. We knew it was going to be a tough start to this season, especially with injuries, but the team is improving with match fitness as time goes on."

Inzaghi also revealed that star striker Romelu Lukaku on loan from Chelsea will return shortly.