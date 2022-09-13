Reactions as Inter Milan beat Viktoria Plzeň

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Inter Milan bounced back from its opening day defeat to Bayern Munich with a 2-0 win against Plzen.

Inter Milan recorded their first points of this season's UEFA Champions League with a 2-0 victory against Viktoria Plzeň on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

Inter Milan suffered a 2-0 loss to German Bundesliga outfit Bayern Munich to start their Champions League campaign last week.

Simone Inzaghi's side would take the lead against Viktoria Plzeň in the 20th minute when Edin Džeko converted a ball through to him by Joaquín Correa.

Inter Milan went to the halftime break with a one-goal cushion and would produce a dominant second period.

Inter Milan recorded their first points of the 2022 UEFA Champions League
Inter Milan recorded their first points of the 2022 UEFA Champions League

Denzel Dumfries scored the second for Inter Milan in the 70th minute assisted by Dzeko.

Inter Milan held on for the win and now has three points from two games.

Viktoria Plzeň are still yet to register a point in the group as they lost 5-1 against Barcelona to start their campaign this season.

Speaking after the game, Simone Inzaghi explained how his side got the job gone.

Inzaghi praises Inter Milan after 2-0 win against Viktoria Plzeň
Inzaghi praises Inter Milan after 2-0 win against Viktoria Plzeň

He said, “We are happy, because we knew that our opponents were not to be under-estimated, as no Italian team had ever won in Plzen before.

“The lads did well and remained concentrated. We knew it was going to be a tough start to this season, especially with injuries, but the team is improving with match fitness as time goes on."

Inzaghi also revealed that star striker Romelu Lukaku on loan from Chelsea will return shortly.

“Romelu Lukaku will be back after the break for international duty, then I can choose on a game by game basis who to pick in attack. We need everyone this season," Inzaghi added.

