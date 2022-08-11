Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie is a man in demand after interests from three of the biggest clubs in Italy.
Italian super clubs in sensational battle to bring Kessie back to Serie A
The Ivorian International joined Barcelona as a free agent this summer but could still be back in the Serie A like he never left.
Kessie left Italian champions AC Milan for Barcelona on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract at San Siro.
He put pen to paper on a four-year deal that will see him stay with Barcelona until the summer of 2026.
However, since he signed the dotted lines, the La Liga club has struggled to register the 26-year-old with just a few days to the start of the new season.
Barcelona has struggled to register most of its new signings after following short of the wage structure in La Liga.
The Catalans have failed to register any of their summer buys including the duo of Andreas Christensen and Kessie, who arrived for free.
Serie A Super 3 target Kessie
Meanwhile, with Barcelona struggling to register Kessie and other signings with a few days left to the new season, the Ivorian has emerged as a serious target of Serie A giants.
His former club, Milan lead the chase to resign him alongside fierce rivals Inter and Juventus as per Sempreinter via II Giornale.
The three clubs are looking to lure the Ivorian star back to Italy with a clause in his Barca contract permitting him to leave the club for free.
But despite the interests from the big three, it is said that Kessie still prefers to remain at the club where he has signed a contract worth €7m and has assurances from the club President that issue will be resolved.
