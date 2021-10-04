RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Inspiring Nigerian performances from the weekend

Authors:

Seye Omidiora Pulse Contributor

Which of the nation’s stars thrived in Europe over the weekend?

William Troost-Ekong (Instagram/William Troost-Ekong)
William Troost-Ekong (Instagram/William Troost-Ekong)

William Troost-Ekong

Recommended articles

Despite falling to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Leeds United, Troost-Ekong was one of Watford’s better players on a tough afternoon at Elland Road.

The center-back racked up seven clearances — no player on either side had more — he blocked a staggering four shots — also a game-high — as the Hornets faced wave after wave of Leeds attacks.

Troost-Ekong certainly didn’t deserve to end on the losing side after a strong defensive showing against Marcelo Bielsa’s men.

Kelechi Iheanacho

Brendan Rodgers finally granted Seniorman his first Premier League start of the season and the Leicester City frontman repaid his manager’s faith by opening the scoring against Crystal Palace.

The encounter at Selhurst Park ended 2-2 after Patrick Vieira’s men fought back from two goals down to level in South London, but Iheanacho’s cool finish suggests he can be trusted to deliver the goods for the ex-Liverpool boss.

The forward’s 31st-minute strike came from his sole attempt all game before his withdrawal with 19 minutes remaining.

Iheanacho’s now contributed to four goals in his last five Leicester games in all competitions.

Taiwo Awoniyi

After a dry spell in front of goal, Awoniyi netted his first Bundesliga strikes since late October when he netted a pair of goals in Union Berlin’s comeback 2-1 win over Mainz.

The brace takes the frontman’s tally in the Bundesliga to five goals from seven games, as many league goals as he scored in the entirety of last season.

The Union striker was subsequently called up to the Nigeria squad on Sunday, replacing Terem Moffi.

“Taiwo Awoniyi called up to replace injured Terem Moffi for the World Cup qualifier vs Central African Republic. Get well soon Terem,” read a statement on the Super Eagles’ social media page.

Awoniyi could make his Super Eagles debut in either encounter.

---

Seye Omidiora is a passionate football writer and pundit whose deep appreciation for the beautiful game exceeds the usual. He is currently a columnist for Goal Africa and has previously written for Vital Football UK, IBCity Info and Opera News.

Follow him on Twitter @theReal_SeyE

-----

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.

Authors:

Seye Omidiora Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributor

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija 2021: Biggie hosts all 24 housemates to season's last Saturday Night Party

BBNaija 2021: Biggie hosts all 24 housemates to season's last Saturday Night Party

Apple Music celebrates Nigerian Independence Day by releasing lists of the top Nigerian artists and songs

Apple Music celebrates Nigerian Independence Day by releasing lists of the top Nigerian artists and songs

What happens to your body when you stop having sex? Here are all the pros and cons

What happens to your body when you stop having sex? Here are all the pros and cons

“If you can’t drink blood, you can’t be like us” – Offinso guys brag in a convoy of luxury cars (video)

“If you can’t drink blood, you can’t be like us” – Offinso guys brag in a convoy of luxury cars (video)

Osinbajo believes that young people will solve Nigeria's problems

Osinbajo believes that young people will solve Nigeria's problems

What to do if you suspect that your partner is cheating on you

What to do if you suspect that your partner is cheating on you

Sanusi faults zoning, says Nigeria may have 2 useless presidential candidates in 2023

Sanusi faults zoning, says Nigeria may have 2 useless presidential candidates in 2023

BBNaija 2021: Pere's fans stage protest amid finale game twist

BBNaija 2021: Pere's fans stage protest amid finale game twist

OAP Nedu denies claims that his children were forcefully taken away from his ex-wife

OAP Nedu denies claims that his children were forcefully taken away from his ex-wife

Trending

Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Manchester United teammate now sells milk

Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Manchester United teammate now sells milk

‘I’d have killed Jordan Ayew if he were my teammate’ – Thierry Henry slams striker over big miss

‘I’d have killed Jordan Ayew if he were my teammate’ – Thierry Henry slams striker over big miss

Mourinho nearly made Chelsea players train with shin pads because of Essien – Wright-Phillips

Mourinho nearly made Chelsea players train with shin pads because of Essien – Wright-Phillips

Nigeria vs CAR: 3 things you might not know about the newly invited Super Eagles player Calvin Bassey

Calvin Bassey