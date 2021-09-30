Injured Wilfred Ndidi and Etebo absent as Gernot Rohr calls up 23 players for 2022 World Cup qualifiers against CAR

On Tuesday, October 7 and Sunday, October 10, 2021, the Super Eagles of Nigeria will take on the Central Africa Republic in a double-header for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Rohr has called up 23 players for the games, with Ndidi and Etebo’s absence the main talking points.

Ndidi and Etebo are currently nursing injuries, and in their places, Premier League new boy Frank Onyeka has gotten a call up a year after making his debut a year ago.

Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo is also in the squad.

Innocent Bonke, who made his debut for the Super Eagles in the 2-1 win over Cape Verde in September, has also been called up.

German-born Kevin Akpoguma, who missed the last games due to illness, is in the squad, and there is a place for a first-time call up for Calvin Ughelumba of Rangers in Scotland.

Ughelumba, who started his career at Leicester City, was born to Nigerian parents in Italy but grew up in England.

He was eligible to play for the three countries but has completed his documentation to play for Nigeria, hence the call up.

The Super Eagles are top of Group C of the African World Cup qualifiers with six points from their first two games.

Victory in both games will all but guarantee the Super Eagles’ passage to the all-important knockout rounds scheduled for March 2022, which will produce Africa’s five flagbearers in Qatar.

Nigeria will host the Central Africa Republic in the first game before travelling to Yaounde Douala, Cameroon for the second leg.

Douala is the temporary home of Central African Republic national teams.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa); Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam, The Netherlands)

Defenders: Chidozie Awaziem (Alanyaspor FC, Turkey); Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Leon Balogun (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); William Ekong (Watford FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy); Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, Germany); Abdullahi Shehu (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Calvin Ughelumba (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Kevin Akpoguma (TSG Hoffenheim, Germany)

Midfielders: Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Galsgow Rangers, Scotland); Innocent Bonke (Malmo FF, Sweden); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England)