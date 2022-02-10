NNL: Ikorodu City FC and Lotus Bank seal 'heavenly made' relationship

Ikorodu City and Lotus on Wednesday announced that they have sealed a wonderful partnership that will benefit the two parties.

In what has been described as a "heavenly made" commitment, both brands have put pen to paper on a long-term deal that will see the Bank sponsor the club and feature in everything Ikorodu City.

Speaking during the press conference, a proud Chief financial officer of the Bank, Tunde Lawal, who represented the bank's managing director, had this to say;

"One of our first branches was opened in Ikorodu and you could see that the commitment to this club and Ikorodu community was heavenly made," he stated.

"We will support you in every way we can and we hope the club wins the NNL and play in the top flight League soon, Welcome to Lotus Bank."

Pulse Nigeria

"This partnership is a long-term agreement and we thank you for what you have done so far. In terms of how you have showcased the Bank, we are proud to see these pictures that Lotus Bank’s logo is on your jerseys."

On behalf of the club, Executive Director, Kayode Badmus, added;

"We are delighted to be associated with a top brand like Lotus Bank. It is heartwarming that Lotus Bank has chosen to partner with us on a long-term relationship. We appreciate Lotus Bank for taking this step and they will enjoy massive visibility for their brand through our media mechanism."

Incorporated in 2007 as a platform for training and developing indigent youths and turning them into responsible citizens, Ikorodu City was rebranded from Bolowotan Football Club, a community-based club in Ikorodu.