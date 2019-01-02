Ex-Nigerian international Ikechukwu Uche has stated that ﻿Super Eagles forward Samuel Chukwueze﻿ should snub Premier League interest and develop at LaLiga giants Villarreal.

The 19-year-old has been in sensational form for Villarreal this season following his development from the youth team.

Following his showing for the Yellow Submarines Chukwueze has been linked with several Premier League sides.

In a report by the BBC, Uche who previously played for the Super Eagles and Villarreal has given Chukwueze advice on what to do about his future.

He said, "Chukwueze is doing well at Villarreal so it's only normal to have growing speculation about his future in the media, but he is in a good place.

"He should treat all this attention as a compliment and continue to grow because his impressive rise from the reserves to the first team is still fresh.

"Villarreal is a good club, he is being taken care of and he's surrounded by quality players that will help him grow.

"The people there are dedicated to protecting and improving him, so there is no pressure on him."

Samuel Chukwueze

Uche however praised the qualities of Chukwueze in the report and hoped he will make the right decision.

He said, "I've been following his progress and I know some of the people there, so let's just say he has the potential to become a successful player at the club.

"I haven't had a chance to speak to him but personally I want him to stay.

"I'm sure he will do what is right for his career, I'm just happy to see another African and Nigerian making a positive impact at Villarreal."

The youngster will hope to feature when Villarreal take on Real Madrid in a rescheduled LaLiga encounter on Wednesday, December 2.