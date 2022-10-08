PREMIER LEAGUE

Iheanacho’s Leicester sitting comfortably in relegation following defeat to Bournemouth

Jidechi Chidiezie
The 2-1 defeat become the Foxes seventh of the season under Brendan Rodgers

The inputs of Kelechi Iheanacho in Leicester City’s Premier League clash with Bournemouth were not enough, as the Foxes fell to a 2-1 defeat at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

Second half goals from Philip Billing and Ryan Christie were enough for the Cherries to overturn a Patson Daka goal for Leicester.

With victory secured, the Cherries remain undefeated in five games since interim boss Gary O’Neil took charge following the sack of Scott Parker.

Leicester were without injured Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, with Nigerian compatriot Kelechi Iheanacho named among the substitutes.

It did not take them long to find their feet, however, as Youri Tielemans’ cross in the 10 minutes of the game, proved problematic for the Cherries’ backline, eventually falling to Patson Daka, who fired low to put his side ahead.

Bournemouth looked like they would respond immediately after going behind, but were unable to find a shot on goal in the first 30 minutes of the game.

Bournemouth 2-1 Leicester City
Bournemouth 2-1 Leicester City Getty Images

A VAR review also overturned Ryan Fredericks’ won penalty late in the half following a close inspection the right-back who simulated and penalized for it.

Rodgers in the second half, the brought on the experienced Jamie Vardy to extend Leicester’s lead, yet within seconds, Bournemouth found an equaliser after Dominic Solanke’s blocked shot that popped up nicely for Billing to slam home his third of the season.

It took just three minutes for Bournemouth to complete the turnaround, as Billing’s cross was knocked down by Solanke, allowing Ryan Christie to send the score to 2-1.

Facing the prospect of a seventh Premier League defeat of the season, Rodgers looked to his bench for a spark, bringing on Iheanacho and Ayoze Perez but none was forthcoming.

The defeat now sees Leicester City now sitting comfortably in the relegation zone, with Bournemouth climbing into the top half.

