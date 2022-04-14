UECL

Iheanacho, Lookman feature as Pereira late goal sends Leicester City into semis

Kelechi Iheanacho and Ademola Lookman will play in the semi-final of the Conference League thanks to Ricardo Pereira

Ademola Lookman celebrates the winning goal with his teammates.
Ademola Lookman celebrates the winning goal with his teammates.

Leicester City have secured a place in the Europa Conference League semi-final after a 2-1 win over PSV Eindhoven.

Leicester had to do it the hard way, coming from a goal down to score two late goals to win 2-1 in their second leg tie for a 2-1 aggregate win.

James Maddison gave Leicester City hope with thst equaliser.
James Maddison gave Leicester City hope with thst equaliser.

Nigerian duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Ademola Lookman become the latest Nigerians to reach the semi-final of European competition this season.

Iheanacho and Lookman, who was involved in the build-up to Leicester's 87th-minute winner, scored by the defender, Ricardo Pereira, featured for the Foxes as they sealed their place in the last four.

Senior man started the game but was substituted in the 65th minute, while Lookman came on just before the start of the second half.

After the first leg ended goalless, both teams came into the second leg with the game evenly poised.

Zahavi gave PSV the perfect start but his goal turned out to be nothing but a consolation.
Zahavi gave PSV the perfect start but his goal turned out to be nothing but a consolation.

However, it was the home side who opened the scoring in the first half when Eran Zahavi fired them into the lead just before the half-hour mark.

PSV were deserving of their slim lead heading into the break, leaving Leicester with questions to answer.

Leicester City's hero, Ricardo Pereira.
Leicester City's hero, Ricardo Pereira.

However, in the second half, the Foxes pushed for the elusive equaliser with the substitute, Patson Daka coming closest, with Leicester's best chance of the game, just after the hour mark.

With 13 minutes left on the clock, Leicester were rewarded for their efforts when another substitute, Ayoze Perez did excellently well to set up James Maddison with a cutback that the midfielder made no mistakes to power home from inside the box to level the scores.

And just when everyone seems to be preparing for extra time, another substitute, Lookman found Daka in space inside the box but the Zambian missed his footing but would be glad that the ball fell kindly to Pereira, who netted from close range to seal the win.

