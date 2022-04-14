Iheanacho, Lookman feature as Pereira late goal sends Leicester City into semis

Leicester had to do it the hard way, coming from a goal down to score two late goals to win 2-1 in their second leg tie for a 2-1 aggregate win.

Nigerian duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Ademola Lookman become the latest Nigerians to reach the semi-final of European competition this season.

Iheanacho and Lookman, who was involved in the build-up to Leicester's 87th-minute winner, scored by the defender, Ricardo Pereira, featured for the Foxes as they sealed their place in the last four.

Senior man started the game but was substituted in the 65th minute, while Lookman came on just before the start of the second half.

After the first leg ended goalless, both teams came into the second leg with the game evenly poised.

However, it was the home side who opened the scoring in the first half when Eran Zahavi fired them into the lead just before the half-hour mark.

PSV were deserving of their slim lead heading into the break, leaving Leicester with questions to answer.

However, in the second half, the Foxes pushed for the elusive equaliser with the substitute, Patson Daka coming closest, with Leicester's best chance of the game, just after the hour mark.

With 13 minutes left on the clock, Leicester were rewarded for their efforts when another substitute, Ayoze Perez did excellently well to set up James Maddison with a cutback that the midfielder made no mistakes to power home from inside the box to level the scores.