Iheanacho, Aribo help Leicester City and Southampton progress to Carabao Cup third round

Joba Ogunwale
The two Nigerian stars were in action for their respective clubs in the Carabao Cup second round.

Super Eagles star Kelechi Iheanacho made his first start of the season as Leicester City progressed to the Carabao Cup third round. Iheanacho had been a sub in two of Leicester's three league games this season, but he was handed a start in the League Cup game against Stockport County.

Foxes' manager Brendan Rodgers played a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Iheanacho part of a three-man attack that played behind Patson Daka.

The Super Eagles star was lively for the whole 90 minutes, with two key passes and a pass accuracy of 85%. He also fired five shots off-target and won four duels.

However, despite the gap in quality between the two sides, Leicester needed a penalty to see off Stockport.

In another Carabao Cup game, Joe Aribo came on to help Southampton beat Cambridge United. The Nigerian international, who has had a good start to life at St Mary's, came on in the 66th minute for Mohamed Elyounoussi.

Aribo won two duels, completed a dribble and played one accurate long ball.

The Saints had no problem seeing off the League Two side. Southampton took the lead through the in-form Che Adams in the 16th minute. The Scottish star doubled Southampton's lead in the 55th minute before Dominic Ballard rounded up a comfortable win for the Premier League side two minutes from time.

Up next for Southampton is a Premier League clash against Manchester United.

