Iheanacho, Aribo help Leicester City and Southampton progress to Carabao Cup third round

Foxes' manager Brendan Rodgers played a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Iheanacho part of a three-man attack that played behind Patson Daka.

The Super Eagles star was lively for the whole 90 minutes, with two key passes and a pass accuracy of 85%. He also fired five shots off-target and won four duels.

However, despite the gap in quality between the two sides, Leicester needed a penalty to see off Stockport.

In another Carabao Cup game, Joe Aribo came on to help Southampton beat Cambridge United. The Nigerian international, who has had a good start to life at St Mary's, came on in the 66th minute for Mohamed Elyounoussi.

Aribo won two duels, completed a dribble and played one accurate long ball.

The Saints had no problem seeing off the League Two side. Southampton took the lead through the in-form Che Adams in the 16th minute. The Scottish star doubled Southampton's lead in the 55th minute before Dominic Ballard rounded up a comfortable win for the Premier League side two minutes from time.