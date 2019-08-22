Former Super Falcons midfielder Ifeanyi Chiejine has died following a brief illness at the age of 36.

Chiejine played 61 games for Nigeria’s senior women’s team between 1999 and 2008.

The former midfielder Pulse Sports understand died on Wednesday, August 21 after a brief illness. Details about her passing are still sketchy.

She was the captain of the Nigeria women’s U19 sides that played at the 2002 FIFA U-19 Women's World Championship (now FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup).

Chiejine was also part of the Super Falcons squad that won the 2002 African Women’s Championship.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have released a statement to mourn the death of the former international as several others in the Nigerian football community have reacted on Twitter.

“We are sad to announce the sudden demise of former @NGSuper_Falcons player Ifeanyichukwu Chiejine who passed on after a brief illness on Wednesday, 21st August 2019,” the NFF wrote on Twitter.

“So sad to hear about the demise of former @NGSuper_Falcons attacking midfielder Ifeanyi Chiejine. Her sumptuous goal and subsequent backflips in the group stage game against Mali in Warri at AWC 2002 remains fresh in my memory. Sleep on sabi player!,” journalist Fisayo Diaro also wrote on Twitter.