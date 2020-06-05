The 43-year-old opened up on his faith in a no holds barred interview with Joy Sports some days ago.

Kuffour, who played for the likes of Bayern Munich and AS Roma, said anyone who wants to be great must first be guided by the word of God.

READ ALSO: Today in history: Osei Kuffour Wins UEFA Champions League with Bayern

Samuel Osei Kuffour

According to him, reading the Holy Bible brings enlightenment and added that he hopes to read the Bible more often.

“I want to read more of the Bible to enlighten myself. Everything you need in life is in the Bible. If you want to be great, read the Bible,” Kuffour said.

The Champions League winner also shed light on how he deals with criticisms on and off the pitch.

In his view, people will always find ways to criticize, but advised that it is always best to do what your conscience is okay with.

“If you do good things, people will criticize. If you do bad things, people will kill you. So do what’s best for your conscience,” he added.

Kuffour played for the Black Stars from 1993 to 2006, making 54 appearances and scoring three goals in the process.