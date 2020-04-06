Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi said his only focus is to be himself as he spoke on his comparison with Chelsea star N’Golo Kante.

Kante was the defensive midfielder at Leicester City and was part of the squad that won the Premier League title in 2016 before he was sold that summer.

Ndidi joined Leicester City six months later and his impressive performance for the Foxes has seen him compared with the Frenchman.

The Nigerian, however, says he sees no similarities as he wants to be seen as himself.

"I've always seen myself as Ndidi, I want to be seen as Ndidi,” the Super Eagles midfielder said in an Instagram live.

Wilfred Ndidi has been impressive for Leicester City since he joined in 2017 (Getty Images) Getty Images

"Kante is a great player, if you see the way he plays, you'll know he's a machine.

"The advice I got right from the time while I was playing that position is 'just be yourself'.

"Every player has his own quality, it's not everybody that can be like Ronaldo or Messi, everybody has his own way.

"I just want to be myself, play my game and fight for three points."

Ndidi has grown from strength to strength since he joined Leicester City from Belgian side Genk in January 2017.

This season, he has been one of the best players in their thriving push for a top-four finish under Brendan Rodgers.