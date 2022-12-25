ADVERTISEMENT

'I cannot forgive them' - ex Morocco coach bemoans decision to sack him

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Wallid Regragui may have taken all the plaudits for leading Morocco at the 2022 World Cup, but Vahid Halilhodzic was the one who qualified them for the mundial

Vahid Halilhodzic hoped that the 2022 World Cup would be his last hurrah (ZUMA Wire)
Vahid Halilhodzic hoped that the 2022 World Cup would be his last hurrah (ZUMA Wire)

Former Morocco national team manager Vahid Halilhodzic has finally spoken up after being let go by the Moroccan FA just months before their record-breaking 2022 World Cup run.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Halilhodzic was in charge of Morocco for three years, from 2019 to 2022. He coached them to the quarterfinals of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations and also qualified them for the 2022 World Cup with a 5-2 aggregate win over DR Congo.

Despite the success of qualifying for the World Cup, Halilhodzic was let go due to the team's underperformance in AFCON and the constant behind-the-scenes squabbles with a number of senior players.

Morocco's Hakim Ziyech decided to leave the national team if Halilhodzic remained manager
Morocco's Hakim Ziyech decided to leave the national team if Halilhodzic remained manager AFP

Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech, Bayern Munich’s Noussair Mazraoui, and Marseille’s Amine Harit all quit the national team under Halilhodzic, vowing not to return until the manager was sacked.

Fearing that things could get worse with the national team and with the World Cup approaching, Morocco decided to sack Halilhodzic for the benefit of the team, but that decision has evidently not gone down well with the 70-year-old Bosnian coach.

Despite the disappointment of missing out on the World Cup, Halilhodzic had kept mute about his frustrations until after the World Cup, when he finally spoke, saying, “Journalists from Morocco and Croatia called me, but it was difficult to say anything.

“Whatever I say, it won't make up for my bitterness at missing this tournament.

ex-Moroccan coach Vahid Halilhodzic
ex-Moroccan coach Vahid Halilhodzic AFP

“I cannot forget or forgive them. It should have been the farewell to my trainer career.”

Halilhodzic’s frustration is understandable, more so after he watched the team he qualified for the World Cup do great things at the tournament under a different manager and with the same players who cost him his job playing major roles.

Ziyech was vice captain of the national team at the World Cup, while Mazraoui was part of the famed defence that helped Morocco reach the semifinals.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Vahid Halilhodzic hoped that the 2022 World Cup would be his last hurrah (ZUMA Wire)

    'I cannot forgive them' - ex Morocco coach bemoans decision to sack him

  • Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is desperate for new signings in the January window

    TRANSFERS: Arsenal plotting January move for former Real Madrid star

  • empty

    NPFL 2023: Clubs threaten to boycott draws over abridge league format

Recommended articles

'I cannot forgive them' - ex Morocco coach bemoans decision to sack him

'I cannot forgive them' - ex Morocco coach bemoans decision to sack him

TRANSFERS: Arsenal plotting January move for former Real Madrid star

TRANSFERS: Arsenal plotting January move for former Real Madrid star

BETTING: Best Bet9ja combo markets for the Premier League

BETTING: Best Bet9ja combo markets for the Premier League

BETTING: Bet9ja second-half options for the Premier League

BETTING: Bet9ja second-half options for the Premier League

NPFL 2023: Clubs threaten to boycott draws over abridge league format

NPFL 2023: Clubs threaten to boycott draws over abridge league format

BETTING: 3 sure straight wins on Bet9ja for the Premier League

BETTING: 3 sure straight wins on Bet9ja for the Premier League

I have done more than other players who have made a transfer to great clubs - Paul Onuachu

I have done more than other players who have made a transfer to great clubs - Paul Onuachu

NPFL: IMC gives Clubs deadline to complete licensing ahead of the new season

NPFL: IMC gives Clubs deadline to complete licensing ahead of the new season

Moses Simon and Lionel Messi are among the most dangerous passers in Ligue 1

Moses Simon and Lionel Messi are among the most dangerous passers in Ligue 1

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Blaise Matuidi and N’golo Kante formed part of a formidable midfield that won France the 2018 World Cup (ZUMA Press)

World Cup winner says goodbye to football

Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey and coach Jose Peseiro

SUPER EAGLES: Nigeria 'suffer' in new FIFA ranking, Morocco, Argentina get new positions

Lionel Messi's World Cup post is the most liked post by a sportsman ever on Instagram

QATAR 2022: 'Incredible' Lionel Messi shatters Cristiano Ronaldo's record on Instagram

What came first, the Messi or the egg?

World Cup winner Lionel Messi faces toughest career obstacle with egg challenge