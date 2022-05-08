'I am in love with my players'-Pioli reacts as AC Milan edge closer to Serie A title

Milan over come temporary setback

Milan had temporarily lost the top spot in a thrilling Serie A title race following Inter Milan's win against Empoli last Friday. However, the seven-time European champions responded well with a 3-1 win against Verona.

It was not easy, though, as they had to come back from a goal down to secure the win. Davide Faraoni put Verona ahead in the 38th-minute, but Rafael Leao set up Sandro Tonali on the stroke of half-time to restore parity for Milan.

The away side took the lead four minutes after the break as Leao and Tonali combined again. Substitute Alessandro Florenzi sealed the three points for Milan with an excellent strike in the 86th-minute.

Pioli praises his AC Milan players

The result sent Milan back to the top of the table, and that delighted Pioli, who praised the performance of his players.

"I am in love with my players because I see the effort they put in every day, I know the journey we've been on," Pioli told DAZN as per Football Italia.

"There's another very tough one coming up, so we're satisfied, yes, but already need to find concentration for the next.

Pioli also reserved special praise for Tonali, who came up clutch for Milan again with two goals. The 56-year-old tactician says Tonali is a mixture of Andrea Pirlo, Genaro Gattuso and Daniele De Rossi.

"The first day, I asked Sandro what his ideal position was, he said, 'people compare me to Andrea Pirlo, but I consider myself more of a Gennaro Gattuso.'

I think if we add in Daniele De Rossi to that mix, that completes him," Pioli concluded.