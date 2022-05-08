'I am in love with my players'-Pioli reacts as AC Milan edge closer to Serie A title

Joba Ogunwale
The Rossoneri returned to the top of the table in Italy's top-flight following a superb win at the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium.

AC Milan came back to beat Verona 3-1
AC Milan came back to beat Verona 3-1

AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli has showered praises on his players after their 3-1 win over Hellas Verona in their Serie A match on Sunday.

Milan had temporarily lost the top spot in a thrilling Serie A title race following Inter Milan's win against Empoli last Friday. However, the seven-time European champions responded well with a 3-1 win against Verona.

It was not easy, though, as they had to come back from a goal down to secure the win. Davide Faraoni put Verona ahead in the 38th-minute, but Rafael Leao set up Sandro Tonali on the stroke of half-time to restore parity for Milan.

AC Milan came back to beat Verona 3-1
AC Milan came back to beat Verona 3-1

The away side took the lead four minutes after the break as Leao and Tonali combined again. Substitute Alessandro Florenzi sealed the three points for Milan with an excellent strike in the 86th-minute.

The result sent Milan back to the top of the table, and that delighted Pioli, who praised the performance of his players.

"I am in love with my players because I see the effort they put in every day, I know the journey we've been on," Pioli told DAZN as per Football Italia.

"There's another very tough one coming up, so we're satisfied, yes, but already need to find concentration for the next.

Pioli was delighted with AC Milan's performance in the win over Hellas Verona
Pioli was delighted with AC Milan's performance in the win over Hellas Verona

Pioli also reserved special praise for Tonali, who came up clutch for Milan again with two goals. The 56-year-old tactician says Tonali is a mixture of Andrea Pirlo, Genaro Gattuso and Daniele De Rossi.

Tonali and Leao combined twice to help AC MIlan beat Hellas Verona
Tonali and Leao combined twice to help AC MIlan beat Hellas Verona

"The first day, I asked Sandro what his ideal position was, he said, 'people compare me to Andrea Pirlo, but I consider myself more of a Gennaro Gattuso.'

I think if we add in Daniele De Rossi to that mix, that completes him," Pioli concluded.

With two games left, Milan need just four points to win their first league title in 11 years. The Rossoneri host Atalanta next before travelling to Sassuolo on the last day of the season.

