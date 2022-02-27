WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Hurts so bad' - Mixed reactions as Eden Hazard was yet again damned to the bench in Real Madrid's narrow win

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Social media have reacted after Eden Hazard was once again an unused substitute in Real Madrid's hard fought win over Rayo Vallecano in La Liga on Saturday

Mixed reactions have followed Eden Hazard's failure to appear as a substitute once again for Real Madrid on Saturday
Mixed reactions have followed Eden Hazard's failure to appear as a substitute once again for Real Madrid on Saturday

Real Madrid recorded a 1-0 victory away at Rayo Vallecano in La Liga on Saturday.

Recommended articles

The League leaders thought they had taken in the lead in the first half, until VAR ruled out midfielder Casemiro's 40th minute effort.

In an extremely physical encounter, the Galacticos would eventually find the back of the net late in the second half courtesy of their French talisman, Karim Benzema in the 83rd minute after a neat assist by Vincius Jnr.

Karim Benzema scored the winner for Real Madrid against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday night
Karim Benzema scored the winner for Real Madrid against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday night Imago
Real Madrid won 1-0 against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday
Real Madrid won 1-0 against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday Imago

The win for Real Madrid now meant that they extend their lead on the table to nine points before second placed Sevilla play Real Betis on Sunday.

However, the biggest highlight of the game was the absence of Real Madrid's mega signing Eden Hazard - who's career in Madrid has been majorly plagued by unfortunate injuries and inconsistency in form.

Eden Hazard was once again an unused substitute on Saturday night against Rayo Vallecano
Eden Hazard was once again an unused substitute on Saturday night against Rayo Vallecano Imago

The Belgian winger failed to even appear yet again as a substitute for the away side with Carlo Ancelotti opting for Rodrygo in place of Marco Asensio in the 78th minute as well as Edouardo Camavinga in place of winger Vinicius Jnr in the 88th minute.

The last time the 30-year-old Belgian winger appeared for the Galacticos was on February 19 - as an 85th minute substitute in Madrid's 3-0 win over Deportivo Alaves and before that , in Madrid's Champions league first-leg defeat to PSG in the 83rd minute for Vincius Jnr.

Following his absence yet again in yesterday's game, fans have taken to Twitter to react to Hazard's precarious situation in Madrid. See some reactions below:

Topics:

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

More from category

  • Super Star! Yeremy Pino celebrates a historic afternoon.

    Historic Pino show inspires Villarreal as Chukwueze cameos in easy win over Espanyol

  • Roman Abramovich bought Chelsea in 2003 Creator: Ben STANSALL

    Chelsea 'praying for peace' after Abramovich steps aside

  • Mixed reactions have followed Eden Hazard's failure to appear as a substitute once again for Real Madrid on Saturday

    'Hurts so bad' - Mixed reactions as Eden Hazard was yet again damned to the bench in Real Madrid's narrow win

Recommended articles

Historic Pino show inspires Villarreal as Chukwueze cameos in easy win over Espanyol

Historic Pino show inspires Villarreal as Chukwueze cameos in easy win over Espanyol

Chelsea 'praying for peace' after Abramovich steps aside

Chelsea 'praying for peace' after Abramovich steps aside

'Hurts so bad' - Mixed reactions as Eden Hazard was yet again damned to the bench in Real Madrid's narrow win

'Hurts so bad' - Mixed reactions as Eden Hazard was yet again damned to the bench in Real Madrid's narrow win

Struggling Leeds sack manager Marcelo Bielsa

Struggling Leeds sack manager Marcelo Bielsa

Roman Abramovich: Former symbol of Russia's oligarchy faces uncertain future

Roman Abramovich: Former symbol of Russia's oligarchy faces uncertain future

World champions France call for Russia to be thrown out of 2022 World Cup: federation

World champions France call for Russia to be thrown out of 2022 World Cup: federation

Trending

AWCON

Super Falcons players in TEARS LOCKED at Abuja Airport for over 4 hours after victory against Ivory Coast [Video]

The Super Falcons were detained at the Abuja Airport

'That is what happens when it comes to Africa'- Fiery Cameroon legend Samuel Eto'o pits Okocha against Ronaldinho

Court declares Samuel Eto’o as father of 22-year-old Spanish woman
UEL

'STOP THE WAR' - Reactions as Aubameyang, Adama SHINE in Barcelona's destruction of Napoli

It was a big moment for Barcelona against Napoli in Europe

How I was chosen to hoist AFCON trophy – Mimi Boateng tells full story

How I was chosen to hoist AFCON trophy – Mimi Boateng tells full story
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Phenomenal, Absolute Baller!' -Reactions as Jadon Sancho outshines Cristiano Ronaldo in United's thrilling win at Leeds

Manchester United fans praise Jadon Sancho following win over Leeds on Sunday

Dangote overtakes Chelsea owner Abramovich on list of world’s richest persons

Dangote overtakes Chelsea owner Abramovich on list of world’s richest persons
PREMIER LEAGUE

'How did Demba Ba grow his hair'- Twitter reactions as former Chelsea star is no longer BALD

Demba Ba looks dapper with his new hair growth
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Osimhen suppose tear Pique slap' - Reactions to confrontation between Super Eagles striker and Spanish defender

Victor Osimhen and Pique battled in the game between Barcelona and Napoli