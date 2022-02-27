'Hurts so bad' - Mixed reactions as Eden Hazard was yet again damned to the bench in Real Madrid's narrow win

The League leaders thought they had taken in the lead in the first half, until VAR ruled out midfielder Casemiro's 40th minute effort.

In an extremely physical encounter, the Galacticos would eventually find the back of the net late in the second half courtesy of their French talisman, Karim Benzema in the 83rd minute after a neat assist by Vincius Jnr.

The win for Real Madrid now meant that they extend their lead on the table to nine points before second placed Sevilla play Real Betis on Sunday.

However, the biggest highlight of the game was the absence of Real Madrid's mega signing Eden Hazard - who's career in Madrid has been majorly plagued by unfortunate injuries and inconsistency in form.

The Belgian winger failed to even appear yet again as a substitute for the away side with Carlo Ancelotti opting for Rodrygo in place of Marco Asensio in the 78th minute as well as Edouardo Camavinga in place of winger Vinicius Jnr in the 88th minute.

The last time the 30-year-old Belgian winger appeared for the Galacticos was on February 19 - as an 85th minute substitute in Madrid's 3-0 win over Deportivo Alaves and before that , in Madrid's Champions league first-leg defeat to PSG in the 83rd minute for Vincius Jnr.