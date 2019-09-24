Actions continue on Tuesday, September 24 in the English League Cup also known as the Carabao Cup for sponsorship reasons.

Last season, it was difficult for Nigerians to watch the League Cup as Kwese TV beat the popular DSTV to the rights.

With no Kwese TV this time, DSTV has the full right to broadcast the League Cup this season.

The Third Round fixtures of midweek of Tuesday, Wednesday, 24-25 will be aired on DSTV’s SuperSport channels.

This phase of the competition sees the entry of English heavyweights like Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Manchester United.

Other competitions

DSTV will continue to show premium content like the Champions League, Premier League and La Liga AFP

With the League Cup settled, Nigerians are still asking questions about where they will watch the FA Cup this season.

No cable TV in Nigeria had the rights to the FA Cup last season and it is not confirmed yet if DSTV has gotten the rights to the competition this season.

Along with the rights to broadcast the League Cup, DSTV continues to own the rights to the premium football content like the Premier League, Champions League, La Liga and Serie A.

Multichoice who are the owners of DSTV also share some Premier League and Champions League content on their GOtv channel.

GOtv also shows all Serie A and La Liga games.

After losing their Serie A broadcast rights, StarTimes is now left with Bundesliga, Ligue 1 and Turkish Super Lig.