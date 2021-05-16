How Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho helped Leicester City to win the FA Cup title

Twitter

Courtesy of a bullet effort from Youri Tielemans and the heroics of goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, Leicester City beat Chelsea 1-0 to lift the FA Cup on Saturday, May 15, 2021.

The title win is an incredible crowning moment for this era of Leicester City players, including Ndidi and Iheanacho.

Both players were instrumental in Leicester City’s run to the title. They played in all the games from the third round, although Iheanacho didn’t start the first two.

He became Leicester City’s best player from the fifth round and carried them amidst a deluge of injuries to key players.

That led to his resurgence, as he started scoring game after game. He scored the winner with the last play of the game in the fifth round 1-0 win over Brighton before that fantastic brace in the quarterfinals against Manchester United.

He continued his streak with the only goal in the semifinals against Southampton that got the Foxes to the final.

Ndidi didn’t score in the FA Cup this season, but he wasn’t less important to the course.

He started five of the six games, including the final and was magnificent in defensive midfield.

At Wembley on Saturday, Ndidi recovered from a slow start to help Leicester City gained more control in midfield. He worked well with Tielemans in midfield, matched everyone in Chelsea’s midfield well.

In possession, he was neat and tidy and hardly put a foot wrong all game.

Maybe a little overwhelmed by the occasion, Iheanacho struggled and looked a yard off the pace. He posed none of a goal threat and was well-watched by the Chelsea defence before he was taken off in the second half.

But by full-time, they were on the winning side, celebrating Leicester City’s moment of history.

For a breath of fresh air, a Nigerian flag was flown at full-time of a major final in one of Europe’s top leagues.

Popular figures in the dressing room, both Ndidi and Iheanacho, led celebrations with a slew of Nigerian records blasting off in the Leicester City’s corner at Wembley.

Veteran Nigerian singer Dr Sid’s 2010 smash ‘Over the Moon’ was heard being played in one of the videos that emerged from the dressing room.

On Twitter, too, Nigerians celebrated, with high praises for Ndidi and Iheanacho for excellent representation.

Ndidi and Iheanacho became the eighth and ninth players to win the FA Cup title with that win.