How to hit it big this weekend on Bet9ja with 10 odds from the German Bundesliga

German Bundesliga action returns this weekend with nine games after a midweek break to focus on the DFB Pokal.
Bayer Leverkusen vs Wolfsburg: Over 2.5 goals @ 1.58 odds
Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich: Bayern Munich win & over 2.5 goals @ 1.74 odds
Augsburg vs RB Leipzig: RB Leipzig to win @ 1.58 odds
Borussia Dortmund vs Stuttgart: Over 2.5 goals @ 1.37 odds
Borussia Monchengladbach vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Both teams to score @ 1.49 odds
Total odds on Bet9ja: 10.23 odds
*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator
Augsburg v RB Leipzig
Saturday, October 22, 14:30 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: RB Leipzig
Odds: 1.58 on Bet9ja
Augsburg have only won one of their five home games this season and even though RB Leipzig have a particularly poor away record as well, they are still favourites to win.
Leipzig have won four of their last five away games against Augsburg and are expected to secure their first away win of the season on Saturday.
Bayer Leverkusen v Wolfsburg
Saturday, October 22, 14:30 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Over 2.5 goals
Odds: 1.58 on Bet9ja
Bayer Leverkusen have scored and conceded a total of 35 league goals in 10 games this season, averaging 3.5 goals per game while Wolfsburg have 27 in 10 games at 2.7 goals per game.
Seven of the last nine instalments of this fixture have produced at least three goals whenever Leverkusen are at home to Wolfsburg.
Borussia Dortmund v Stuttgart
Saturday, October 22, 14:30 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Over 2.5 goals
Odds: 1.58 on Bet9ja
Borussia Dortmund have not been as high-scoring this season as expected but the game against Stuttgart could prove to be the turning point.
15 of the last 16 games between these teams have produced at least three goals, a feat that has happened in six of the last seven games involving Stuttgart.
Hoffenheim v Bayern Munich
Saturday, October 22, 14:30 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Bayern Munich win & over 2.5 goals
Odds: 1.74 on Bet9ja
A Bayern Munich win and over 2.5 goals combo against Hoffenheim seems like a stretch until you check the stats which show that every single one of Bayern’s last five wins in all competitions have also resulted in over 2.5 goals.
In fact, the last time Bayern Munich beat Hoffenheim in a competitive game without over 2.5 goals was back in 2016, they have achieved this in seven of the last 10 meetings with Hoffenheim.
Borussia Monchengladbach vs Eintracht Frankfurt
Saturday, October 22, 17:30 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Both teams to score
Odds: 1.49 on Bet9ja
Borussia Monchengladbach have scored and conceded in each of their last four games while Eintracht Frankfurt have done so in two of their last three.
Seven of the last eight games between these sides have ended with both teams scoring which is what makes it the safest market to bet on.
