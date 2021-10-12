RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

How the AWCON 2022 qualifying format puts Nigeria's participation at the 2023 World Cup at risk

Authors:

Olusola Adebayo Pulse Contributor

The Super Falcons of Nigeria has never missed any edition of the FIFA Women World Cup since its inception in 1991 but the qualifying format put out by Confederation African Football for the 2022

Super Falcons (Twitter/Super Falcons)
Super Falcons (Twitter/Super Falcons)

African Women Cup Of Nations ( AWCON) in Morrocco, but the participation of Nigeria at the 2023 FIFA Women World Cup at risk.

Recommended articles

The qualifiers are set out along the regional lines as against the former format which allows the teams to make it to the competition irrespective of the location of the team.

With this new regional restriction, the qualifiers become tougher in some regions where the development of the game is better when compared to other regions where there is less competitiveness among the teams within the region.

The most affected by this new format is the West African region, where teams like Nigeria, Ghana, Mali, Cote d'Ivore reside of which at least two of these powerhouses in Africa women football will miss out on the 2023 AWCON slated for Morrocco, based on their geographical location.

Going by the fixture released by CAF, the Super Falcons of Nigeria will play Ghana on a home and away basis, with the first leg in Lagos on October 20 and the return leg in Accra will be played on 26 October 2021.

Based on the current form, the outcome of the match between the two countries is highly unpredictable as both countries will just give their best to ensure their qualification for the next round of the competition.

The winner over the two legs will qualify for the next round to face the winner of the match between Cote d' ivore and the Niger Republic early next year.

The game is very important as it also holds the key to the participation of Nigeria at the next FIFA Women World Cup in Australia and Costa Rica in 2023.

This is because the AWCON will also serve as the qualifier for the World Cup, this will add something extra to the competitiveness of the fixture.

The semi-finalists at the AWCON will qualify for the world cup automatically and the next best two teams will play inter Continental playoffs to determine their participation at the 2023 World Cup.

No doubt in any competition in Africa where the top four or top six teams is required, the Super Falcons is a sure candidate but with Black Queens of Ghana as an opponent in the qualifier, it makes the qualifier a more difficult task and the long term rivalry between Nigeria and Ghana make it's even a risky affair.

For the Super Falcons to qualify for the World Cup, they need to beat Ghana first then negotiate a way past Cote d' Ivoire ( or Niger), to qualify for the AWCON before they can now be looking at making the top 4 or top 6 as the case may be to qualify for the world cup.

The fact the Ivorians stopped the Super Falcons from attending the 2020 Tokyo summer Olympics in the qualifier, and that the Super Falcons must overcome the Ghana barrier first, makes qualifying for the 2023 FIFA Women World Cup panicky and should give a true lover of Nigeria women football something to ponder.

---

Olusola Adebayo is a highly-skilled, enthusiastic, self-motivated writer with over 10 successful years of experience.

----

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.

Authors:

Olusola Adebayo Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributor

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

“We both find it arousing – Husband & wife urge their 2 children to continue incestuous sex

“We both find it arousing” – Husband & wife urge their 2 children to continue incestuous sex

Maxwell Kofi Jumah’s son marries Akufo-Addo’s 3rd daughter at the presidency (videos & photos)

Maxwell Kofi Jumah’s son marries Akufo-Addo’s 3rd daughter at the presidency (videos & photos)

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

How long should sex last before climaxing? Here are all the facts and myths

How long should sex last before climaxing? Here are all the facts and myths

'Forgive me for kissing in the house, it was a wrong move' - BBNaija's Tega appeals to Nigerians for forgiveness

'Forgive me for kissing in the house, it was a wrong move' - BBNaija's Tega appeals to Nigerians for forgiveness

Regina Daniels celebrates birthday with hubby and son in Jordan

Regina Daniels celebrates birthday with hubby and son in Jordan

“I’m very sorry mum & dad – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

“I’m very sorry mum & dad” – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

R. Kelly’s music sales increases over 500% after guilty sex crimes verdict

R. Kelly’s music sales increases over 500% after guilty sex crimes verdict

NDC officer vanishes after allegedly impregnating daughter & aborting the pregnancy

NDC officer vanishes after allegedly impregnating daughter & aborting the pregnancy

Trending

Andre Ayew snubs Salah, Mahrez and Aubameyang as he names Africa’s best footballer

Andre Ayew snubs Salah, Mahrez and Aubameyang as he names Africa’s best footballer

Super Eagles of Nigeria beat the Central African Republic 2-0 in 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier

Super Eagles of Nigeria now have nine points from four games in the qualifiers

Nigeria 0 Vs 1 CAR: Awful Super Eagles fall to a first home defeat in a FIFA World Cup qualifier in 40 years

Super Eagles of Nigeria lose to CAR (Instagram/Super Eagles)

Nigeria Vs CAR: Form guide, head to head, prediction and how to watch the 2022 World Cup Qualifier

Super Eagles of Nigeria