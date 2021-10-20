How Super Falcons may be set up against Black Queens of Ghana

At left back, Umea of Sweden's Glory Ogbonna will start while veteran defender, Faith Ikidi is expected to start from right back. The former Swedish player of the year brought stability to the defense when she replaced Houston Dash's Alozie at right back in the game against Mali.

Randy Waldrum's joy will be the return of Sevilla midfielder, Toni Payne. Since Payne made her debut for the Falcons in Turkey, she has been the creative spark of the team and she will be expected to play just behind the strikers and her pace and trickery will be an asset to the team.

Rita Chikwelu will play the central midfield role while Minsk's Regina Ibiang will play as the defensive midfielder. Randy could have another plan in midfield and that could see him play Rasheedat Ajibade in midfield in a 4-2-3-1 formation as it happened at the US Summer Series.

Randy Waldrum may pair Desire Oparanozie, Uchenna Kanu and Asisat Oshoala in attack or go for the regular trio of Ordega, Oshoala and Desire Oparanozie.

At the Aisha Buhari Cup, the regular front three did not score a goal and Randy Waldrum may have have to start Vivian Ikechukwu who got two goals against South Africa. Ikechukwu started the game against Jamaica in the US Summer Series and may get a starting shirt ahead of Ordega as reward for her form.

