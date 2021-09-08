The Super Eagles of Nigeria were forced to spend an extra night in Sao Vincente after their 2-1 win over Cape Verde in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.
How Super Eagles were forced to spend an extra night in Cape Verde
The Super Eagles were held up in Cape Verde after their 2-1 win on Tuesday.
Immediately after their victory, the Super Eagles attempted to jet out of Sao Vincente via their Air Peace chartered plane.
However, the contingent was prevented from flying out by the Cape Verde aviation authorities because it was late and the airport had shut at sunset.
The Super Eagles then returned to their hotel, where they spent an extra night before jetting out on Wednesday morning.
They experienced this same bottleneck when they arrived in Cape Verde for the game.
The contingent had intended to fly straight to Sao Vincente for the game but was diverted to the Amílcar Cabral International Airport because the Cesária Évora Airport in Sao Vincente had closed.
The Super Eagles had to spend the night at the airport before making the one-hour trip to Sao Vincente for the game.
The Super Eagles beat Cape Verde 2-1 on Tuesday to take control of Group C of the 2020 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
