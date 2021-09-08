How Super Eagles were forced to spend an extra night in Cape Verde

Immediately after their victory, the Super Eagles attempted to jet out of Sao Vincente via their Air Peace chartered plane.

However, the contingent was prevented from flying out by the Cape Verde aviation authorities because it was late and the airport had shut at sunset.

The Super Eagles then returned to their hotel, where they spent an extra night before jetting out on Wednesday morning.

They experienced this same bottleneck when they arrived in Cape Verde for the game.

Instagram

The contingent had intended to fly straight to Sao Vincente for the game but was diverted to the Amílcar Cabral International Airport because the Cesária Évora Airport in Sao Vincente had closed.

The Super Eagles had to spend the night at the airport before making the one-hour trip to Sao Vincente for the game.