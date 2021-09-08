RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

How Super Eagles were forced to spend an extra night in Cape Verde

Authors:

Steve Dede

The Super Eagles were held up in Cape Verde after their 2-1 win on Tuesday.

The Super Eagles could not leave Cape Verde immediately after their win (Instagram/Super Eagles)
The Super Eagles could not leave Cape Verde immediately after their win (Instagram/Super Eagles)

The Super Eagles of Nigeria were forced to spend an extra night in Sao Vincente after their 2-1 win over Cape Verde in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

Recommended articles

Immediately after their victory, the Super Eagles attempted to jet out of Sao Vincente via their Air Peace chartered plane.

However, the contingent was prevented from flying out by the Cape Verde aviation authorities because it was late and the airport had shut at sunset.

The Super Eagles then returned to their hotel, where they spent an extra night before jetting out on Wednesday morning.

They experienced this same bottleneck when they arrived in Cape Verde for the game.

Super Eagles were stuck at an airport in Cape Verde when they first arrived for the game (Instagram/Super Eagles)
Super Eagles were stuck at an airport in Cape Verde when they first arrived for the game (Instagram/Super Eagles) Instagram

The contingent had intended to fly straight to Sao Vincente for the game but was diverted to the Amílcar Cabral International Airport because the Cesária Évora Airport in Sao Vincente had closed.

The Super Eagles had to spend the night at the airport before making the one-hour trip to Sao Vincente for the game.

The Super Eagles beat Cape Verde 2-1 on Tuesday to take control of Group C of the 2020 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Authors:

Steve Dede Steve Dede

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How Super Eagles were forced to spend an extra night in Cape Verde

Victor Osimhen to serve only one-match suspension after Napoli’s successful red card appeal

Nigerian football fetes Ahmed Musa on his 100th Super Eagles cap

Depleted Super Eagles ride on luck to beat Cape Verde

France end winless run and Scotland revive World Cup hopes

Scotland beat Austria to revive World Cup dream

Mane scores as African giants make mark in World Cup qualifying

Portugal cruise past Azerbaijan in World Cup qualifier

Serbia frustrated as Ireland rescue late draw