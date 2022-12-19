QATAR 2022: How Super Eagles stars reacted to Messi's World Cup triumph with Argentina

Messi's magic was on full show at Lusail Stadium as Argentina edged out France in a thrilling conclusion to the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Messi's crowning moment

The Paris Saint Germain (PSG) star opened the scoring for Argentina before Di Maria doubled their lead. Kylian Mbappe's late brace sent the clash to extra time before Messi restored Argentina's lead.

However, Mbappe's late penalty sent the clash to a penalty shootout. But Messi would not be denied the only title missing from his collection as Argentina prevailed 4-2 in the shootout to claim their third World title.

Following the match, Messi received praise from fellow athletes and celebrities, with many proclaiming him the Greatest Player of All Time (GOAT).

Super Eagles stars also soaked in drama on Sunday night, and they were quick to praise Messi's greatness.

Balogun, Aribo and Oshoala praise Messi

QPR defender Leon Balogun, who watched the match, updated his Twitter feed many times, praising Messi.

Balogun said: Meeeeeeeeeessi, Meeeeeeessi, Meeeeeeeees after the former Barcelona star scored his second and Argentina's third.

Moments later, after Argentina's win, Balogun tweeted M E S S I with a crown emoji this time.

Balogun was not the only Super Eagles star swayed by Messi's magic. Joe Aribo was also impressed by what he saw from Messi, calling him the GOAT.

Aribo said on Twitter: Lionel Messi the GOAT in emoji.

Aribo took the praises to Instagram, sharing a picture of Messi with the World Cup on his stories.

Pulse Nigeria

Meanwhile, Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala also praised the little magician. Oshoala, who met Messi a few times when the Argentine was still in Barcelona, tweeted: LIONEL MESSI just happened.