ADVERTISEMENT

QATAR 2022: How Super Eagles stars reacted to Messi's World Cup triumph with Argentina

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Reactions have continued to trail Messi's crowning moment following Argentina's win over France.

Super Eagles stars have reacted to Messi's World Cup win
Super Eagles stars have reacted to Messi's World Cup win

Super Eagles stars have joined millions of others in reacting to Lionel Messi's moment of greatness on Sunday night. Messi set the world alight after leading Argentina to their World Cup on Sunday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Messi's magic was on full show at Lusail Stadium as Argentina edged out France in a thrilling conclusion to the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Paris Saint Germain (PSG) star opened the scoring for Argentina before Di Maria doubled their lead. Kylian Mbappe's late brace sent the clash to extra time before Messi restored Argentina's lead.

However, Mbappe's late penalty sent the clash to a penalty shootout. But Messi would not be denied the only title missing from his collection as Argentina prevailed 4-2 in the shootout to claim their third World title.

Following the match, Messi received praise from fellow athletes and celebrities, with many proclaiming him the Greatest Player of All Time (GOAT).

Super Eagles stars also soaked in drama on Sunday night, and they were quick to praise Messi's greatness.

QPR defender Leon Balogun, who watched the match, updated his Twitter feed many times, praising Messi.

Balogun said: Meeeeeeeeeessi, Meeeeeeessi, Meeeeeeeees after the former Barcelona star scored his second and Argentina's third.

Moments later, after Argentina's win, Balogun tweeted M E S S I with a crown emoji this time.

Balogun was not the only Super Eagles star swayed by Messi's magic. Joe Aribo was also impressed by what he saw from Messi, calling him the GOAT.

Aribo said on Twitter: Lionel Messi the GOAT in emoji.

Aribo took the praises to Instagram, sharing a picture of Messi with the World Cup on his stories.

Aribo's story
Aribo's story Pulse Nigeria

Meanwhile, Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala also praised the little magician. Oshoala, who met Messi a few times when the Argentine was still in Barcelona, tweeted: LIONEL MESSI just happened.

The Barcelona Femeni star also revealed her fun side, saying she wants a sugar daddy to kiss her like Messi kissed the World Cup.

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale Joba has many years of experience as a sports content writer, the most recent of which came at Soccernet, where he was Chief Editor, before taking up a role at Pulse Sports.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Tobi Amusan and Ese Brume both made the year memorable for Nigerian sports.

    Pulse Picks: Top 10 Nigerian sports moments

  • Super Eagles stars have reacted to Messi's World Cup win

    QATAR 2022: How Super Eagles stars reacted to Messi's World Cup triumph with Argentina

  • Pulse Picks goals

    PULSE PICKS: Top 10 goals by African players in 2022

Recommended articles

EXCLUSIVE: 'Star Girl' Favour Ofili on settling for Louisiana State University: 'God led me here'

EXCLUSIVE: 'Star Girl' Favour Ofili on settling for Louisiana State University: 'God led me here'

QATAR 2022: How Super Eagles stars reacted to Messi's World Cup triumph with Argentina

QATAR 2022: How Super Eagles stars reacted to Messi's World Cup triumph with Argentina

Negative reactions as Messi wears Beshth to lift World Cup

Negative reactions as Messi wears Beshth to lift World Cup

Messi and Argentina celebrate World Cup victory with 1-minute silence for Mbappe [Video]

Messi and Argentina celebrate World Cup victory with 1-minute silence for Mbappe [Video]

Winners emerge at the Lagos Para Table Tennis

Winners emerge at the Lagos Para Table Tennis

COMMENT: An hour from the past- Di Maria, the summary of a genius

COMMENT: An hour from the past- Di Maria, the summary of a genius

Retirement: Messi provides an update on his future after winning the World Cup with Argentina

Retirement: Messi provides an update on his future after winning the World Cup with Argentina

BETTING: Lineker loyalty rewarded, as World Cup accumulator pays out

BETTING: Lineker loyalty rewarded, as World Cup accumulator pays out

Tinubu celebrates with Messi as Argentina beats France to win World Cup

Tinubu celebrates with Messi as Argentina beats France to win World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Obafemi, the latest graduate.

Former Super Eagles striker Obafemi Martins graduates from Harvard

Argentna and France will be fighting for the biggest honor in football. Led by their stars, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe

QATAR 2022: World Cup prize money: How much will Argentina or France receive for winning in Qatar

Canadian rapper Drake bets on Argentian to defeat France in World Cup final.

QATAR 2022: 'Wahala' looms as Drake bets on Argentina to win FIFA World Cup final

Messi beats Mbappe to World Cup Golden Ball award
QATAR 2022

Messi beats Mbappe to World Cup Golden Ball award