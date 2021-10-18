How Osimhen and two other Nigerians won important points for their clubs on Sunday

The match between Napoli and Torino FC was dragging to goalless but the Super Eagles striker has other ideas.

He arrived in the 83rd minute to connect Eljif Elma's cross with a header that redirect the ball into the top corner of the net to send the home fans at the Diego Maradona stadium into delirium.

The Naples faithful has their hand in the mouth when a match that looks like an easy home win begins to become difficult as the team continue to miss chances upon chances including a penalty missed from Lorenzo Insigne.

The Nigerian goal came as welcome relief that made a whole of difference as Napoli consolidate their position on the Serie A table with 24 points out of the 24 points possible.

The club-record signing from Lille FC is living his dream this season as the goal took his Serie A haul to five and eight in nine appearances so far this season.

The Russian League early kick-off on Sunday (17 October 2021) saw the in-form Super Eagles winger, Chidera Ejuke helped his club, CSKA Moscow to grab the maximum three points against Ural Yekaterinburg.

The Nigerian scored the solitary goal that decided the match in favor of CSKA Moscow that was played at the Ekaterinburg Arena.

The former Golden Eaglet star broke the deadlock seven minutes into the second half after the keenly contested first forty-five minutes ended goallessly.

Ejuke maximized his speed to arrive on time to latch on to the ball just outside the box when two Ural FC's defenders failed to clear the ball but miscued it in the direction of the Nigerian, who made no mistake as the ball curled into the net.

The goal which is Chidera's third of the campaign put his CSKA Moscow in the fourth position with a total haul of twenty points from eleven games.

Another former Golden Eaglets star, Akinwunmi Amoo was the star man when Hammarby defeated AIK Solna at the Tele2 Arena on Sunday evening in the Swedish Allsvenskan.

The Nigerian put a good shift in the midfield, as the match turn on its head with both teams pushing for the opener as the end to end affair forced greats saves from the two goalkeepers.

Amoo became the hero of the night when he scored the only goal that separated the two sides in the 58th minute.

He was the last man to receive the pass in a fine of exchange of passes between his teammates.

The sweet swift moves started from the midfield to the left side of the opposition's attack, the 19-year-old raced into space through a channel behind four defenders in the opposition's to connect the final ball into the box with a tap in into the the the net.

The former Sidos FC player has now scored three goals in the last five matches to continue his fine form since the beginning of the season.

The goal secured the important three points for Harmmaby, as they are now sixth on the log with 37 points.

With just seven points behind the top three teams on the log after matchday twenty-three, thus keeping their hope of qualifying for the UEFA continental competition alive.

---

Olusola Adebayo is a highly-skilled, enthusiastic, self-motivated writer with over 10 successful years of experience.

----