WAFCON 2022

How Nigeria's Super Falcons will line up against WAFCON host Morocco

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
A look at how the Super Falcons will line up against host Morocco on Monday night football at WAFCON.

Super Falcons are looking to win the WAFCON for a 10th time.
The journey to a tenth Women's Africa Cup of Nations title will continue for Nigeria and the Super Falcons when they take on host Morocco on Monday night.

The Super Falcons face a very difficult task against the Atlas Lionesses who have impressed in the competition so far.

Super Falcons of Nigeria will face Morocco in the semi-final on Monday.
Morocco is on a mission to host and win and for the first time ever, her Lionesses have secured a semi-final spot and topped that with qualification for the FIFA World Cup- also a first.

But on Monday night, the home side will have a date with the defending champions and Africa's most dominant Women's team, Super Falcons, to determine who matches on to the final of the WAFCON 2022.

While Morocco is eyeing a first-ever WAFCON title, Nigeria is looking to bring it home for an unprecedented 10th time.

So, how will the Falcons line up against the Lionesses on Monday? Here is a look at the potential starting XI for Nigeria.

Goalkeeper - Chiamaka Nnadozie

After missing the first game against South Africa during suspension, Chiamaka Nnadozie has been a calm presence for Nigeria in between the sticks since her return.

Chiamaka Nnadozie has kept three clean sheets in three WAFCON 2022 games for the Super Falcons
Nnadozie will retain her position in goal after keeping three clean sheets in as many matches for the Super Falcons.

Right back - Toni Payne

It's a fight between two sisters, Toni and Nicole Payne for who starts at right back for Nigeria.

Toni Payne was a makeshift left-back against Botswana
While both players have played their role well and helped the Falcons with their versatility, I expect to see Toni start on Monday.

RCB - Osinachi Ohale

As long as this WAFCON is concerned, Osinachi Ohale's position at the heart of the defense is as assured as Nnadozie's.

Osinachi Ohale
Only an injury will take her out of the team and so, she retains her position.

LCB - Onome Ebi

Like Ohale, while I will love to see Ashleigh Plumptre in a central role, Ebi will also keep her place alongside partner, Ohale.

Left back - Ashleigh Plumptre

Plumptre has been in and out of the team in what is her debut in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

Ashleigh Plumptre
In the quarter-final clash against Cameroon, she was substituted just after an hour for Michelle Alozie.

She should return to the starting line up for the semi-final, even though Nicole Payne is a legitimate shout.

Midfield

The midfield has had two constant faces, Ngozi Okobi and Christy Ucheibe. I expect to see both midfielders retain their positions.

Nigeria's Christy Ucheibe celebrates her goal with the Super Falcons
However, coach Randy Waldrum has rotated between Peace Efih and Halimatu Ayinde in the last two matches in his 4-3-3.

Based on the performance of the last encounter against Cameroon, Ayinde should keep her position in the team against Morocco.

Attack

There should be no arguments here, Francisco Ordega, Ifeoma Onumonu and WAFCON 2022 joint-top scorer, Rasheedat Ajibade, should all start.

Match winner, Rasheedat Ajibade.
Rasheedat, who has been involved in four of the last five goals scored by the Falcons, should lead that attacking trio against the Lionesses.

Nigeria's Possible XI vs Morocco (4-3-3)

Nnadozie; Toni, Ohale, Ebi, Plumptre; Ayinde, Okobi, Ucheibe; Ordega, Onumonu, Ajibade

