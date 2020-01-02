Football actions continued in England with a slew of Nigerian players in action on New Year’s Day.

We review the performances of these Nigerian players.

Premier League

Two Nigerian players Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho were in action for Leicester City who smashed three goals past Newcastle United in the Premier League.

Ndidi grabbed an assist in the game, setting up Hamza Choudhury for Leicester City’s third with just two minutes to go in the game.

The Nigerian laid the ball for Choudhury just outside the Newcastle United’s area for the English midfielder to smash a shot past the goalkeeper for a goal.

Iheanacho could not add to his goal tally and missed a chance to do in the first half with his effort which hit the post.

The Nigerian forward was taken off in the 63rd minute of the game.

Championship

Semi Ajayi scored for West Brom but also scored an own-goal in West Brom's 1-1 draw with Leeds United (Twitter/West Brom) Twitter

In the Championship, Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi went from hero to zero for West Brom who were held at home by Leeds United in a 1-1 draw on New Year’s Day.

Ajayi scored in the second minute of the game from a goal-mouth scramble but had a header ricochet his body for Leeds United’s equaliser in the 52nd minute of the top-of-the-table clash.