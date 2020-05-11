On Sunday, May 10, 2020, the world had another version of Mothers’ Day, a day set apart to celebrate mothers.

Nigerian footballers were not left out as they took to social media to pay tribute to the women in their lives.

Super Eagles midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo shared a throwback photo of his wife Isi. Etebo and his wife were childhood sweethearts before they got married in 2018.

German-based Nigerian striker Anthony Ujah shared a photo of his wife and son; “Happy Mother’s Day love... thanks for being a great mom to our boy❤️ Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there,” Ujah wrote on his post.

Anthony Ujah's wife and son (Instagram/Anthony Ujah) Instagram

Partner of Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong shared the photo of the flower she received from the footballer. Bambi and Troost-Ekong have a son together.

Super Falcons captain Asisat Oshola posed with her mum in a series of photos in an Instagram post; “Happy Mother’s Day my love,” she wrote.

Former Super Eagles captain Joseph Yobo is currently the assistant manager of the senior national dedicated two posts, one to his wife Adaeze Yobo and his mum.

“Happy Mother's day to my Askim. We love and appreciate you dearly. I celebrate you and all the mothers,” the former Everton defender wrote to his wife.

“Happy Mother's Day Mum. Thank you for everything you've done for us. It's more than we can ever repay you,” Yobo wrote to his mum.

Super Eagles goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi shared a couple of photos of his wife to pay Mothers’ Day tribute to her.

Daniel Akpeyi, wife and son (Instagram/Daniel Akpeyi) Instagram

“Happy Mother’s Day babe,” the Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper wrote in a post on Instagram