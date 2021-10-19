How Liverpool tamed Emmanuel Dennis' Watford

Agreed, it was an impressive Reds performance in which they were just better than their hosts by every metric.

On Claudio Ranieri's debut game as Watford manager the Hornets could only muster two shots to threaten the Reds' young keeper in goal.

Even though the former Leicester City manager emphasized a tightening up of the Premier League new boys' defense to improve performances prior to the game, this performance showed the absolute opposite, with the defense conceding the most goals they have since their campaign began.

The forwards who have been the shining spark of the team in the Premier League were starved of the ball so much that Liverpool's goal only did not even get threatened until the second half. This is a trend Ranieri would have to nip in the bud if his Watford career is going to get off the ground.

The Italian in his post-match interview said: “I think if Salah's not the best then he’s one of the best in the world at this moment.

Salah is in great condition and everything he touches is a goal. Well done for him and well done for Liverpool.

“You find out the truth when you are on the pitch against the big teams.

"Defeats are always difficult but I am a very positive man. I saw where we have to improve.

“Look, the match we know the difficulties when you play against Liverpool.

"Everything is okay now; we have to think about ourselves and improve everything.”

