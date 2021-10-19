RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

How Liverpool tamed Emmanuel Dennis' Watford

The Super Eagles forward suffered his worst defeat for the Hornets against the Reds last weekend.

Emmanuel Dennis (Instagram/Watford)
Emmanuel Dennis (Instagram/Watford)

The Premier League fixture that pitted Watford against Liverpool in the weekend ended in heavy defeat for the Hornets. The heaviest in their Premier League season so far. In a performance to forget, Watford conceded five goals and could not muster a reply.

Agreed, it was an impressive Reds performance in which they were just better than their hosts by every metric.

On Claudio Ranieri's debut game as Watford manager the Hornets could only muster two shots to threaten the Reds' young keeper in goal.

Even though the former Leicester City manager emphasized a tightening up of the Premier League new boys' defense to improve performances prior to the game, this performance showed the absolute opposite, with the defense conceding the most goals they have since their campaign began.

The forwards who have been the shining spark of the team in the Premier League were starved of the ball so much that Liverpool's goal only did not even get threatened until the second half. This is a trend Ranieri would have to nip in the bud if his Watford career is going to get off the ground.

The Italian in his post-match interview said: “I think if Salah's not the best then he’s one of the best in the world at this moment.

Salah is in great condition and everything he touches is a goal. Well done for him and well done for Liverpool.

“You find out the truth when you are on the pitch against the big teams.

"Defeats are always difficult but I am a very positive man. I saw where we have to improve.

“Look, the match we know the difficulties when you play against Liverpool.

"Everything is okay now; we have to think about ourselves and improve everything.”

---

Seye Omidiora is a passionate football writer and pundit whose deep appreciation for the beautiful game exceeds the usual. He is currently a columnist for Goal Africa and has previously written for Vital Football UK, IBCity Info and Opera News.

-----

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.

