How Leeds United tamed Emmanuel Dennis’ Watford

The narrow score line might have suggested a closely contested match but that could not have been further from the truth. Marcelo Bielsa’s men took the match to their opponents from the beginning of the match till the very end, hitting 20 shots while at it.

The returning Diego Llorente was the one who got the lone goal after a cross into the box had caused some commotion right in front of the goal and he was quickest to it.

The hosts continued to mount wave and wave of pressure on the stunned Hornets who just could not get going on the day.

The usually lively forwards that Watford have come to count on for goals this season were kept eerily quiet, only able to muster a goal on target throughout the match.

Former Watford manager, Xisco Munoz praised Leeds’ dominant display against his team.

''We knew what was in our plan for the game. In the second half, we did a little more but with the capacity, we have in our players we were poor in attack,” the now-sacked Hornets boss said on Saturday.

“They have the best intensity of the Premier League, more high-speed running - all of this. They also have the quality to play one or two touches.

Only we can say the same, we must work every day. All of the points are important in the Premier League throughout the season.

I am sad about this. For our capacity we have Sarr, Dennis, King, Joao - we didn't shoot one time on target. We need to work very hard on this''.

“Today our attack was poor, in the second half, our defense was better. We need to work together but today the first 45 minutes was not our best performance.”

Before Xisco’s departure, their best performances this season came when their forwards got on the ball and combined nicely, a situation the Watford team have come to expect of their team.

The likes of Dennis and Sarr will have to get back to their best and firing if they intend to stand any chance in their fixture against rampant Liverpool after the international break.

Seye Omidiora is a passionate football writer and pundit whose deep appreciation for the beautiful game exceeds the usual.

Follow him on Twitter @theReal_SeyE

