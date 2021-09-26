How Joe Aribo helped Rangers return to winning ways

The Gers boss faulted his team’s game management, failure to tuck away their chances and a soft underbelly in that stalemate and roused them to right the perceived wrongs.

That draw followed a disappointing 2-0 Europa League defeat by Olympique Lyon where they were thoroughly outplayed and outthought by the Ligue 1 side.

While Joe Aribo did respond against Motherwell, producing a top-drawer performance, the team failed to hold on to their early lead and conceded an equalizer just after the hour mark.

Having responded somewhat with a 2-0 success in the League Cup success over Livingston, there was a desire to see how the defending Premiership champions would perform against cellar-dwelling Dundee FC.

In truth, Saturday’s win was far from comfortable. Despite controlling possession (they had 69 percent of the ball) Gerrard’s men conceded an inordinate number of chances and barely fashioned clear-cut opportunities themselves.

Be that as it may, the Englishman had to be pleased his team didn’t concede for the second match running in all competitions, following a three-game run without a clean sheet.

The league leaders owed the slender success to Aribo’s composure in front of goal, with the Super Eagle keeping his cool to slot the ball into the bottom left corner following a through-ball from Alfredo Morelos.

Aribo’s goal and assist in as many league games bodes well, especially as the Scottish side face a test on the continent in the coming days against Sparta Prague.

In addition to his first-half goal, the 25-year-old completed two dribbles from three attempts, won 10 total duels and got stuck in with tackles from time to time.

He’s now up to two goals and an assist after seven league fixtures. Gerrard credited his team for winning ugly but reckons there’s always room for improvement, nonetheless.

“We knew what type of game to expect,” the Rangers boss said.

“We came here knowing there are certain SPFL games where you are going to have to hustle, grind and fight.

“You have got to do the ugly bits and I thought to a man we were really honest and tried to defend as best we can.

Unsurprisingly, he extolled the Nigeria international and Morelos for picking him out in what was a well-worked team goal.

“It was a fantastic assist for the goal, it is something we work on in terms of patterns,” continued Gerrard.

“We scored a very similar goal at Ross County so credit to the lads for carrying that out.”

Rangers face a pivotal week in Europe, and with Aribo in this sort of form, they not only have a man capable of creating chances but also one able to find the target where necessary.

Seye Omidiora is a passionate football writer and pundit whose deep appreciation for the beautiful game exceeds the usual. He is currently a columnist for Goal Africa and has previously written for Vital Football UK, IBCity Info and Opera News.

