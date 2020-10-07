The Super Eagles of Nigeria’s camp in Austria ahead of the friendly games against Algeria and Tunisia has gained peak momentum with all invited players in camp.

Captain Ahmed Musa and striker Paul Onuachu were the last players to arrive due to some hiccup with flight schedules.

The players had two training sessions on Tuesday, October 6 before dinner where the new players had to stand in front of their teammates to perform as an initiation into the team.

Kenneth Omeruo, Samuel Kalu, William Troost-Ekong, Tyronne Ebuehi and Semi Ajay (Twitter) Twitter

The newly invited players like Samson Tijani, Chidera Ejuke, Matthew Yakubu, Zaidu Sanusi, Frank Onyeka and Cyril Dessers have been well-received by the players.

German-born Kevin Akpoguma who recently got permission from FIFA to complete his switch to Nigeria has started training with the Super Eagles after initially just travelling to Austria to familiarise himself with the Nigerian setup.

It is not known if he is available to play in the friendly games and there have been no official words from the Super Eagles about the defender’s status in the team.

The 25-year-old has been paired with William Troost-Ekong in central defence for two practice match and it is thought that he will make his Super Eagles debut against Algeria on Friday, October 9, 2020.

After the Algerian game, Nigeria will also face Tunisia on Tuesday, October, 13 in Austria.