The Super Eagles of Nigeria are ready to take on Sierra Leone in a double-header as part of their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

23 players trained on Thursday, November 12, 2020, ahead of the home game the following day. The Super Eagles will then travel to Freetown for the return leg on Tuesday, November 27.

Ahead of those games, we look at how the 23 players in the squad have fared for their club so far this season.

Goalkeepers

Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam)

Seems to be the Super Eagles first-choice for the upcoming games. Okoye has played just twice for Sparta Rotterdam in the Dutch league. He conceded four goals in his first game and kept a clean sheet with an impressive performance in the second game.

Sebastian Osigwe (FC Lugano)

Osigwe has played four times for FC Lugano in the Swiss Super League and conceded in all of them.

Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Katsina United)

Ezenwa has not played competitive football since March when the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) was postponed and then cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Not initially invited, he joined the squad to catch up with the squad after a long time out.

Defenders

William Troost-Ekong (Watford)

Starting to settle in at Watford after his summer move from Udinese. Has played five times although the Hornets’ defence has not particularly improved with him in the side. Scored his first goal for the Championship side just before the international break.

Leon Balogun (Rangers)

Balogun’s resurgence continues at Rangers where he has been part of the defence that has led Steven Gerrard’s side to the top of the Scottish Premiership. He hasn’t however been an automatic pick. He has played just seven of Rangers’ 14 league games and three of their two games in the Europa League. When called upon, however, he has been solid.

Semi Ajayi (West Brom)

It hasn’t been easy for Semi Ajayi in the Premier League but there haven't been lots of questions individually either. He plays in a West Brom side that is struggling in the Premier League and there’s nothing he could have done more to lift them. He has played seven out of seven games in the league for the Baggies.

Ola Aina (Fulham)

Aina is gradually settling in at Fulham and helped them get their first win of the season with a cracking goal against West Brom in early November. He started in the last five games for Fulham.

Tyrone Ebuehi (FC Twente)

Tyronne Ebuehi is getting back to his best at FC Twente (FC Twente) Twitter

After without football due to a horrible injury, Ebuehi has started to get to his best at FC Twente where he is on loan from Benfica. He has put in fine performances and was included in Eredivisie Team of the Month in October He has played in all eight of FC Twente’s league games.

Zaidu Sanusi (Porto)

Enjoying a run of games since Alex Telles joined Manchester United in the summer. Has started six of Porto’s last games as his role increases in his team and also gotten a run in their Champions League games.

Jamilu Collins (SC Paderborn)

Collins has been a regular for SC Paderborn in the German second division.

Chidozie Awaziem (Boavista F.C)

On another loan stint from Porto, Awaziem has been a regular for Boavista who are struggling in the Portuguese league. Hasn’t covered himself in glory but keeps showing up nonetheless.

Kevin Akpoguma (Hoffenheim)

Akpoguma has continued to show that he is a dependable defender. He has played in all seven league games for Hoffenheim and also in the Europa League and has had strong showings.

Midfielders

Oghenekaro Etebo (Galatasaray)

Still finding his feet at Galatasaray where he has started only three games.

Joe Aribo (Rangers)

Injury has tried to hold him back but when fit, Aribo has been good for high-flying Rangers. Since his comeback from injury, the midfielder has scored three games in three league games for Rangers. He has four goals in seven league games so far this season.

Shehu Abdullahi (Omonia)

It has not been an eventful stay so far for Abdullahi in Cyprus.

Forwards

Ahmed Musa (Clubless)

Musa played just two games for Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr before he left the club in October.

Alex Iwobi (Everton)

Iwobi has had a mixed season so far at Everton. Continues to frustrate lots of fans although he hasn't had a lot of chances. No goal yet in seven league games and has managed just one assist.

Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City)

Kelechi Iheanacho has found delight in the Europa League this season (CameraSport via Getty Images) Getty Images

Iheanacho has been good for Leicester City anytime he has been called up and that has been usually in the Europa League where he has three goals and three assists in three games. He has managed three league appearances.

Emmanuel Dennis (Club Brugge)

It hasn’t been a good start to the season for Dennis who has managed just one goal. That goal came in the Champions League where he has shown some flashes of brilliance. He hasn’t been that good in the league for Brugge where he has seven games without a goal and an assist.

Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal)

Starting to get better at Villarreal after a shaky start. He has managed one goal in eight league games for Villarreal but his performances have been stronger in recent weeks.

Chidera Ejuke (CSKA Moscow)

Ejuke hasn’t had problems bedding in Russia where he has scored two goals in nine games. In the Europa League, however, he is still without a goal in three games.

Victor Osimhen (Napoli)

Not finding it easy at Napoli although he has managed two goals in six games in the Serie A. In the Europa League, it has been more difficult for the striker who saw red in one game for Napoli.