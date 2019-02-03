Suarez’s arrival also presents Emery with a player he so badly wanted to solve the creative problem he has had this season.

Strapped of cash for the January transfer window, Arsenal have gotten Denis Suarez on loan from Barcelona, a reunion for the player and manager Unai Emery.

It is an opportunity for Suarez and Emery to work together again after their season together at Sevilla.

Suarez’s arrival also presents Emery with a player he so badly wanted to solve the creative problem he has had this season.

Emery’s creators have not been consistent this season. He does not trust Mesut Ozil enough, he is reluctant to play Aaron Ramsey with the Welsh midfielder on his way out of the club while Henrikh Mkhitaryan has struggled with form and injuries.

The only creator at Arsenal that has managed to be consistent is Alex Iwobi but the Nigerian has been frustrating most times this season.

It is these four players that Suarez will be competing with for game-time but how will his signing affect our own Iwobi.

Midfield Suarez

Suarez’s main strength is in the creativity he offers as a midfielder and that will be his primary assignment.

Against Cardiff on Tuesday night, Arsenal’s lack of creativity and cutting edge. With more than 70% of the possession, they struggled to find an opening in the defence. It has been the main problem this season for Arsenal who are averaging just 51 passes into the final third per game, a drop from the previous four seasons.

Despite making 590 passes in total against Cardiff, they only managed 41 inside the final third.

The creative mantle should have been on Ozil but the German’s inconsistency is well documented while he has also been fallen out with Emery.

In place of Ozil, Emery will turn to Suarez to be his primary playmaker. He does not have the skill on the ball like Ozil, neither does he possess the ability for deadly passes like the Arsenal No 10. However, Suarez’s level of technical quality and eye for passes should be enough for Arsenal in addition to his dribbling abilities. He has the guile to unlock defences and play in teammates. He also does not have the unhurried style of Ozil that Emery has frowned on.

In the 2017/2018 season, he created an average of 2.2 chances per 90 minutes in La Liga only behind Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele. No Arsenal player has managed that this season.

He also has the eye for goal, an area where he can bring what Ramsey offers best. His skill set is very similar to Ramsey although he is a better ball player, dribbler and passer.

These qualities make him the ideal candidate for the midfield position, behind the striker or as the attacking outlet in a midfield diamond.

Suarez the winger

Arsenal are also lacking in wingers and Emery has been very keen on his new player in that position.

“We need wingers. (Denis) Suarez, who I know, has this quality,” Emery said after the 2-1 win over Cardiff.

It is on the wing that he is presence could really trouble Iwobi. Iwobi has oftentimes played as part of a front three from the left where he has worked best with left back/wingback Sead Kolašinac.

Suarez’s versatility means he could be Emery’s pick for a role on the left where the Spaniard works best from the wing.

Arsenal’s dribbling stats have also decreased from last season with 7.3. A drop from the 15.8 they were averaging in the 2014/2015 season. Suarez is quick, skilful and direct which help him to penetrate defences from the wide.

Vs Iwobi

It was Iwobi who came on to make Arsenal more incisive against Cardiff and it was his perfectly-weighted through ball that led to a penalty from which Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored their first goal of the game from.

He is a better dribbler than Suarez, faster too and has also established a really good understanding with Kolasinac which should give him some leverage on that left side.

Suarez, however is Emery’s man and will be his first pick in any role he finds fit for every game. Sometimes, Iwobi would find himself playing from the left with Suarez in the midfield while sometimes he would be on the bench watching.

Suarez’s signing is on Emery’s request and the manager will be desperate to be proven right.