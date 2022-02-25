How Arsenal rejects spared Mikel Arteta's blushes in comeback win

Mikel Arteta's men were able to rescue a victory thanks to an equaliser by substitute Nicolas Pepe before Alexandre Lacazette completed the comeback deep into stoppage time.

Nicolas Pepe was only introduced with less than 20 minutes left on the clock in a trend which the Ivorian has had to deal with since the beginning of the season.

Pepe has repeatedly been omitted by Arteta despite his impact in limited minutes.

The £72 million forward has a misleading reputation of being a liability even though he contributed more goals than any other Arsenal player last season.

Arteta's decision to allow Aubameyang to leave the club in January without signing an adequate replacement was a decision he came close to regretting last night.

He had to turn to former

This is not the first time Arteta is allowing his issues with players to come before his team selection. French midfielder Matteo Guendouzi continues to flourish in Ligue 1 and the Europa League while Arsenal's midfield wallows in mediocrity.

The comeback was completed deep in stoppage time by another 'castaway' Alex Lacazette. The Frenchman unleashed a powerful shot which was deflected into the goal by Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa.

Lacazette's omission is more understandable as the French forward arrived less than a season before Pierre Emerick Aubameyang joined for a then club-record fee.